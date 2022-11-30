"STRUCK BY LIGHTNING" A dairy farmer had a lucky escape from injury during a short electrical storm on Thursday morning of last week. He was Mr. Les. \V. Hann, 52. of Port Elliot. Mr. Hann was standing under telephone wires when he was struck in the right elbow by lightning. The shock went through his body and legs to the ground. He escaped injury, but suffered from shock. At the same time an electric bore pump on his farm was damaged and Electricity Trust equipment was blown to pieces and landed nearly 20 yards away from its concrete pile. Several globes were blown and a tele phone on a neighbouring property was put out of action.