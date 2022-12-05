The Times

The kitchen draws on a coastal, colonial Hamptons style, suited to Victor Harbor

By Emma Heidenreich
Updated December 5 2022 - 4:31pm, first published 2:30pm
Kelly Jones and Peter Lague won the HIA Kitchen Construction Award for 2022. Photo by Matt Welch

Victor Harbor business Innovate Kitchens have been awarded a Housing and Industry Association (HIA) award in the category of Best New Kitchen from $65-85K, becoming one of two Fleurieu construction businesses taking home the prestigious awards in 2022.

