Victor Harbor business Innovative Kitchens have been awarded a Housing and Industry Association (HIA) award in the category of Best New Kitchen from $65-85K, becoming one of two Fleurieu construction businesses taking home the prestigious awards in 2022.
The kitchen, which Director Peter Lague said draws inspiration from the Shaker and Hamptons styles, particularly suits its Victor Harbor location.
"The kitchen has old style framed doors at entry and an early twentieth century, coastal feel, with v-grooves and shiplap panelling," he said.
"We really wanted to carry through the theme of the house with little consistencies, including its colonial feel."
Designers, Kelly Jones, Tayla Oats and Bethany Lague, consulted closely with their local clients, David Donovan and Stephanie Wyton, throughout the drafting, engineering and construction phase.
"Our ethos [at Innovate Kitchens] is design-oriented, we listen to client's needs and client-specific requests, including custom joinery and heights to suit client needs as well," Mr Lague said.
"We love to give client's a blank canvas, to understand what it is that's important to them in their kitchen, how often do they use it? How much do they cook? Do they want one or two ovens, or custom bench space?"
"While we always keep within Australian Regulations...We want to know about different styles and approaches."
Mr Lague explains that a quality kitchen must be aesthetically appealing, but also functional. He gives an example that the standard measurement for bench height is 900mm, but Innovate Kitchens now measure to a higher standard of 920mm, for client-comfort and ease of use.
"This kitchen features a curved island bench where the seating area is," Mr Lague said.
"The drawers are easier to use, they have more storage capacity, as well as special depth cabinets for custom fridge sizes and easy waste disposal."
The winning design features an egalitarian approach too, which allows cooking to happen while people can congregate, without stemming the flow of activity in the food preparation area.
"We will always aspire to be unique," Mr Lague said.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
