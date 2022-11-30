Recongise some of these famous brands? The Times worked with many brands in the early 1900s that are still in operation today.
Berlei remains as one of Australia's best known brands that has changed to reflect the times. Here you can see they offered free corset fittings with corsets still being a part of the fashion of the era.
"Gold plating a broom stick would not make the broom sweep any better. Just go with a 'Ford': This was the tag line for enticing Harbor residents to consider picking up a Ford for 'business or pleasure'.
Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.
