Much of the advertising across the 70s and 80s were aimed towards women's beauty. Back then women could drop into Bells to consult the 'Clinique Computer' to analyse their skin. And who could forget the 80s hair care product ads when hair had to be big to be better?
Looking back it's also clear to see how far advertising regulations have come. No longer can advertisers get away with telling women they need to loose weight by completing a 'pinch test'.
Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.
