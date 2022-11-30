The city was definitely impacted by the Vietnam War, which included Australia's involvement between 1962 and 1973. An advertisement printed in one of the 1970s newspapers, called on young men who had yet to register.
It stated: "All young men turning 20 years of age between 1st January and 30th June this year must register for national service now." It goes on to say that, "If you are not of Australian or British nationality you still must register. National Service applies to young men of all nationalities residing in Australia whether born here or not."
On the first Victor Harbor Times edition of the the 1970s on January 9, one of the articles featured a returning servicemen.
"HOME FROM VIETNAM": Cpl. I. C. Milnes returned to Australia by air yesterday after a tour of duty with the R.A.A.S.C. in Vietnam. He is due for discharge from the Regular Army next month.
Another feature also said - "LETTER FROM VIETNAM": Prior to December last year, the Victor Harbour R.S.L sub-brnahc donated a sum of money to provide ten Christmas parcels for Australian servicemen in Vietnam. The parcels were duly distributed and the following letter was written by one of the recipients to the sub-branch:
"I am writing to express my appreciation for the Christmas parcel which I received through A.F.O.F. recently. The cost of the parcel was donated by your sub-branch, and I would like to thank you all for your generosity and to assure you that the contents will do much to bring a touch of Christmas to me this year.
"It is especially gratifying for us to know in these times of divided opinion over this war that there are people at home who think enough of our fighting forces that they make an effort to comfort us over Christmas regardless of political climate. It seems fitting that we should gain this support and comfort from ex-members of our fighting forces and is surely an indication of the spirit of fellowship which is developed by service in the forces and obviously maintained by your sub-branch."
Some other stories which made headlines later in the decade - in 1979 - included the following:
Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.
