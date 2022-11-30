The legacy of the Milnes family

The above was printed in Wednesday, January 23 1980. The following is an excerpt from the Victor Harbor Times on August 15, 1978:
V.H. 'Times' Editor Retires:
The editor of the Victor Harbor Times, Mr. Colin Milnes, will retire on Friday - after 44 years with the newspaper. Mr. Milnes, who started at the age of 15 years, has edited the paper since 1964. During his years in the newspaper, Mr. Milnes has seen a number of changes in the paper's appearance.
Mr. Milnes, who started at the age of 15 years, has edited the paper since 1964.- Victor Harbor Times
These have included the reduction of the paper's size from broad-sheet to tabloid and the introduction of modern offset printing. The conversion of the paper from letterpress production to offset printing had been the most notable change to the paper in his working lifetime, Mr. Milnes said. This new method introduced in 1973 had enable a substantial increase in the number of photographs used in the paper.
On the economic side Mr. Milnes said the most important influence on the publication had been the "astronomical increase" in newsprint prices.
He added that this continuing rise could pose a problem for newspaper in the future. He is the third generation to work in newspapers.
