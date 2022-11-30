"Sun shines on Light's landing": Between 3000 and 4000 people, many in period costumer, enjoyed perfect weather conditions at Rapid Bay on Monday for the re-enactment of Colonel WIlliam Light's first mainland landing in SA. The re-enactment, a Jubilee 150 celebration was held exactly 250 years after the event, on September 8, 1836. The plaque [on a stone cairn with a replica anchor] read: 'This anchor, a replica of one lost form the vessel Rapid, commemorates the re-enactment of the first landing at Rapid Bay of Colonel William Light on September 8, 1836, unveiled by his excellency Lt General Sir Donald Dunstan, KBE, CB, Governor of SA on September 8, 1986.