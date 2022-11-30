Like any city in any decade, there's room for ups and downs, prosperity and growth. Victor Harbor was no exception.
The town saw developments of infrastructure, leadership change-over, children becoming adults, all the while being a consistent location for tourists and families to spend their time.
The following are some achievements and milestones that both locals and the city itself celebrated and commemorated.
"100,000th visitor to Urimbirra": Six-year-old Alexandra Ridings from Hackam is the 100,000th visitor to Urimburra Fauna Park. Amanda, has two pet guinea pigs, a dog, and a cat, was entering the park with her parents on Monday when the number came up. (It must be noted that the name changed in the original article).
"Victor Gold Club secretary retires": Secretary-manager of the Victor Harbor Golf Club for the past 18 years, Mr. Geoffrey Bohnsack retired at the end of December. Mr. Bohnsack was the club's inaugural secretary, and before moving to Victor Harbor was president and secretary of the Lower North gold club for 12 years.
"Rotary art show a winner": Victor Harbor Rotary Club's first annual outdoor art competition and exhibition at Warland Reserve is exceeding all expectations. ABout 400 words, with a value of $60,000, were entered and after the first two days about 75 paintings with a value of about $12,500 had been sold.
"Goolwa woman thrilled with B.E.M. award": 'Very thrilled, grateful, and humble' - these were the feelings of Mrs. Winifred Bedford, of South Lakes, Goolwa, on being awarded a British Empire Medal in the New Year Honors. The award was made in recognition of Mrs. Bedford's service to the community, and she will be invited to attend an investiture ceremony later to receive it.
"Victor R.S.L. marks 60th anniversary": ABout 150 returned service personnel and wives and husbands attended celebrations marking the 60th anniversary of the formation of Victor Harbor R.S.L. sub-branch on Sunday night.
"Record poll for elections": Victor Harbor has a new Mayor - Mr. Cliff Thorpe, who was formerly a councillor for the Waitpinga ward. Mr Thorpe, married with four children, defeated the Mayor for the past four years, Mrs. Joy Beer, by 102 votes in a 50.1 per cent poll on Saturday.
"New flay for Victor council": The Member for Barker (Mr. James Porter) presented an Australian flag to the Victor Harbor District Council last week to replace its old worn standard. The flag, which is more than two metres long, is one of many being distributed to councils by the Federal Government.
"Local farmer wins inventor award": A Victor Harbor farmer is this month's winner of the 1980/81 National Farm Inventors' Award. Mr. A.G. Walker won the award for his development of a double hitch to join two hayrakes.
"Victor has its own song": A 'Bazz and Pilko' record describing a day trip to Victor Harbor will be launched at a picnic on Granite Island on Friday. The 22-track record, called "Day Trip to Victor", will be released following a special media "trip" to the South Coast on Friday.
"Sun shines on Light's landing": Between 3000 and 4000 people, many in period costumer, enjoyed perfect weather conditions at Rapid Bay on Monday for the re-enactment of Colonel WIlliam Light's first mainland landing in SA. The re-enactment, a Jubilee 150 celebration was held exactly 250 years after the event, on September 8, 1836. The plaque [on a stone cairn with a replica anchor] read: 'This anchor, a replica of one lost form the vessel Rapid, commemorates the re-enactment of the first landing at Rapid Bay of Colonel William Light on September 8, 1836, unveiled by his excellency Lt General Sir Donald Dunstan, KBE, CB, Governor of SA on September 8, 1986.
"Historic address back to church": Exactly 100 years old to the day, a historic illuminated address was returned to the Newland Uniting Church, Victor Harbor, during the Sunday morning service. The address has been in the possession of the Hodge family, descendants of the Reverend Charles Hodge who was presented with the address in 1886. The presentation of the address to the church was followed by a morning tea for parishioners.
Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.
Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.