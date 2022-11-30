If there's one thing that can consistently be said of past eras, it's that hairstyles and facial hair were wild. The locals of Victor Harbor were no different, a testament to their keeping up with the trends of Adelaide.
Throughout the 1970s, 1980s, and all the way to the 1990s, many men displayed their fashion style through their mullets or moustaches - very a la mode.
The following are examples of the trends, with some arguably looking a little more dapper than others, such as Peter Fuss suited up for his wedding. Whether the men were playing football with the boys, or having a jolly time playing team sport like squash, their fashion speaks for itself. Full credit to the boys!
Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.
