The changes to your lifestyle in the new millennium are dictated by only one person - you. The change, if any, you choose to make can be as simple as to spend more time with your family (your children in particular) to get a job (if you're unemployed at present) or to improve your health (if you're a smoker or don't exercise much) to a more complex decision to change your career or devote more time to helping the less fortunate, perhaps through volunteering. No matter how big or how small your change is, it will impact on your future and perhaps the future of others around you.