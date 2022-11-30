The Victor Harbor Times ploughed into the new millennium being as consistent and informative as ever. A continuous and reliable news source, they took a moment to reflect on the things that matter, and the millennium that was.
The following is an excerpt from Friday, December 31, 1999. "The Issues: A new Era is Dawning".
Whether or not you accept that January 1, 2000 signifies the beginning of a new millennium, the date is nevertheless the chance to sit back and take stock of your life and the future of our community. Many people will be considering New Years resolutions as this publication goes to press and still more people will be taking the time to reflect on their life so far and the contributions they can make towards society into the new millennium.
It is an exciting time for everyone, particularly the young who have a greater chance than any within the community to leave their mark on a new era. How they will be remembered in the next millennium - positively or negatively - will be their own decision.
The changes to your lifestyle in the new millennium are dictated by only one person - you. The change, if any, you choose to make can be as simple as to spend more time with your family (your children in particular) to get a job (if you're unemployed at present) or to improve your health (if you're a smoker or don't exercise much) to a more complex decision to change your career or devote more time to helping the less fortunate, perhaps through volunteering. No matter how big or how small your change is, it will impact on your future and perhaps the future of others around you.
It is an exciting time for everyone, particularly the young who have a greater chance than any within the community to leave their mark on a new era.- Victor Harbor Times, 1999.
New Year's resolutions are often hard to keep and, too often they fail through a lack of planning or motivation. Try to give yourself a greater chance of achieving your resolution - don't put too much emphasis on achieving it come 12.01am on January 1. Write down your resolution in big letters and stick it in a prominent position, and consider carefully the options you have for achieving your resolution
Discuss your resolution with family and friends so they can also support you in achieving your aim - if you're going to be a better person for achieving your resolution then why wouldn't they support you. It may be prudent to set more than one resolution or goal so that if one fails to materialise you can always fall back on another of your goals and reconsider the options a year later- after all you've got the whole new millennium ahead of you.
Don't place too much emphasis on changing the world on your own. Just consider that if everyone resolved to help the less needy, for instance, the combined result will be significant.
With the change of the millennium being considered so significant - if the advertising and dollars spent on the big party are any gauge - it's important too that you get off to a great start. What a sad day it would be indeed if you have to start the new millennium with a drink-driving blot on your record or, worse still, the death or injury of another on your conscience.
So, if you're out to party on New Year's Eve make a positive start for the millennium. Have a great time, by all means, but also consider the welfare of others.
Happy New Year.
