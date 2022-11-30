2008: in cooperation with library staff they started special projects for State History Week [later History Month]. They first researched the people for whom Victor Harbor parks, gardens and reserves are named, then obituaries and notices of deaths of people of the southern Fleurieu Peninsular. Booklets and a DVD of these projects are still for sale.

2009: began free help sessions at the library for people wanting to learn how to research their family history

2010: set up their own website

2011: created a surnames database for members [later added to their website].

2012: presentation of a monthly genealogy segment on local radio 5 EFM [89.3]

2016: participation in the Family History Expo in October in Adelaide in cooperation with the History section of the Goolwa Library

2017: their S.A. History Month project researched some of the people buried in the Victor Harbor cemetery and conducted tours of their graves.

2018: began free monthly workshops on a range of family history topics e.g. DNA, internet research, getting organised, suitable software, etc.

2019: started a Saturday morning DNA session. For History Month they performed a set of vignettes on their early pioneers in the Tabernacle cemetery. Started a two years project to index all the local and family history books and publications in the Victor Harbor library.

2020: launch of the indexing database at History Month in May

2020/2021: Covid-19 curtailed most of their activities.