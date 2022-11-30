A genealogy talk in 2001 by Sue Sautter to the Senior Citizens Group at Carrackalinga House, Victor Harbor, is what inspired the Encounter Bay Family History Group. Generating enough interest, it led to the inaugural meeting on August 23 that year.
The original name was the Victor Harbor Seniors Online Genealogy Group, but a name change occurred in 2008 to South Coast Family History Group. This was when the group separated from the Senior Citizens group in Carrackalinga House, and moved to the newly built Victor Harbor Library.
In 2010, when the group set up a website, they became the Encounter Bay Family History Group.
Their projects and activities since 2008 have included:
Peggy Beckett began researching her family history 30 years ago, when she inherited pages from a family bible dating back to 1724. After retiring in 2004 and moving to Victor Harbor, she joined the Encounter Bay Family History Group.
"After many years of research I have traced my family back, through English royalty and beyond, to a Hrolfe Ragnvaldsson known as 'Rollo the Ganger' a descendant of a Norwegian pirate," Peggy said.
"He became the first Duke of Normandy and was the third great grandfather of William the Conqueror."
Peggy said that as a volunteer family history researcher for the group, she has helped hundreds of people with their family history.
"We've mostly helped locals, but occasionally visitors hear about our service and want to know more about their ancestors who lived in this area in the past. We also used to get enquiries from overseas via our website - unfortunately we've just closed that due to maintenance costs.
"Through DNA matches we've been successful in discovering and sometimes connecting people to their birth families."
Peggy said that as well as success stories, they often warn new members about skeletons in the closet. Among interesting ancestors they've also found bushrangers, cattle rustlers, bigamists, murderers and even royal connections.
For more information go to encounterbayfhg.org.au.
