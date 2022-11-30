When Mark Willett first stepped into Victor Harbor in 2011 he realised he was home.
The feeling was no small thing; he had spent several years living and working overseas and had called other states in Australia home.
But there was something truly special when it came to Victor Harbor and since then he has become a well-recognised figure throughout town for his unique talents.
Holding a passion for community radio he shares his voice across the region as a presenter for Happy FM, but he is best known as the official Town Crier to the city of Victor Harbor; carrying out an ancient tradition of sharing news and announcements throughout the town, much like the Victor Harbor Times has done for the past century.
While Victor Harbor Times has long been established in the region, prior to the printing press town criers were the first to break news to the public.
The Times spoke to Crier Willett about the importance of the position in history, and what his role now represents for the town.
For those that do not know, what is the role of a town crier, and when did they become popular?
The history of town criers goes back to the days of the Roman runners, but in its evolution it became the realm of news carriers for the ruling authorities before the days of print.
The crier would ride into the local town on horseback, and with his bright livery would address the gathered crowd and give them the latest news.
The position was highly regarded and normally held by a person who could read and write.
His scroll of news would then be nailed to a post of the local hostelry for those that could read, hence the sometimes-used masthead 'The Daily Post'.
Today, the town crier is seen as a promotional figure for his local region who can provide a lot of colour and often a lot of noise.
How did you become involved as the town crier?
I had been a town crier in Victoria for almost 10 years and having enjoyed that time, I applied to the Victor Harbor Council to be appointed.
I was successful in the application and assumed the role with gusto.
Since then, I have enjoyed the support of the council and community and been involved in many events.
What is the history of the town crier in Victor Harbor?
I believe there was a lady Town Crier in Victor some years ago.
Why do you think a service like this is so important within the town?
It gives the opportunity to promote the beautiful city in which we live.
I meet and greet many visitors to the city and can give information, history and anything that they want to know.
The town crier can be a very visible focal point.
What have been some stand out events for you during your time as town crier?
Meeting visitors is always an outstanding part of my role.
Specifically, I have visited many interstate town crier competitions and have been able to promote Victor and the Fleurieu.
Before COVID, I was invited as a champion Australian Town Crier to visit the UK and take part in several competitions including the UK National Championships that were held in the grounds of Windsor Castle.
The promotional aspect of this for Victor was huge.
I have again been invited to be part of several celebrations in the UK in July 2023 and am hopeful of being able to promote Victor and the Fleurieu once more.
You can read more about Mike and his adventures as her prepares to represent Australia and Victor Harbor overseas in the coming months at vhtowncrier.com.
