Initial stories published online included the news that Victor Harbor would become the first city in the state to receive Federal Government funding for high-speed broadband under the NBN after five year of lobbying by the council and Fleurieu Regional Development; the demolition of the former Victor Harbor RSL sub-branch clubrooms on Flinders Parade; and how police were seeking the help of the community to identify the dogs responsible for the deaths of 62 four-week-old lambs that were killed in the space of a week.

