While The Times remains a weekly print publication, the digital site ensures the Victor community has access to the latest in breaking news and information.
The Victor Harbor Times entered a new era in its history in 2009 when it published its first articles online under its digital masthead, victorharbortimes.com.au.
In June 2009 the site launched offering an online audience the chance to catch up on the news, sport and community events from the comfort of their desktops.
With the growth and development of modern technologies and a change in the way communities want to consume their news, this transition was made under Australian Community Media.
While the online publication's main purpose is to keep the community informed, it also served a purpose of sharing the news of Victor Harbor to the world, and keeping those interstate, across Australia and internationally up-to-date with goings-on.
Initial stories published online included the news that Victor Harbor would become the first city in the state to receive Federal Government funding for high-speed broadband under the NBN after five year of lobbying by the council and Fleurieu Regional Development; the demolition of the former Victor Harbor RSL sub-branch clubrooms on Flinders Parade; and how police were seeking the help of the community to identify the dogs responsible for the deaths of 62 four-week-old lambs that were killed in the space of a week.
Today Times readers can catch the latest in disaster information or council news as soon as it happens and even flick through the latest pictures of schoolies celebrations as they ramp up this week, before catching up again in the print edition printed weekly.
With the site updated continuously throughout the day, it now provides a constant stream of news that can be accessed from any device.
Today the Victor Harbor Times enjoys a growing digital audience of 50,000 users each month.
Its digital spread also extends into social media with more than 34,000 Facebook followers.
Whatever way you choose to enjoy The Times, you will find stories of the people who live here from celebrating the sporting achievements of the young through to exploring the issues that challenge us in the region.
Through our trusted storytelling - both in print and online - The Times continues to give the region a sense of identity by building stronger, more connected communities.
