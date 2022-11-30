House of the Week | Vineyard and views

BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Stand back and take in this impressive 3/4 bedroom family home on a 17.38 ha parcel in the renowned McLaren Vale Wine Region. Known for its sprawling vineyards and beautiful scenery, the region has the best of both worlds when it comes to access to the ocean while still enjoying country living.
With sweeping views to the pristine coastline and surrounding countryside, there's something to delight the eye from every angle.
The vineyards consistently produce quality fruit, predominantly shiraz and a small amount of grenache. The vines are irrigated from recycled water.
Built in 2015 by Oakford Homes, the home boasts an open plan living space which overlooks the vineyard, a deluxe kitchen, ensuite, and an outdoor entertaining alfresco area.
Other features of the home include a slow combustion heating and ducted evaporative cooling, ample storage throughout, a double garage under the main roof, a 24m x 12m workshop with power, and high clearance access to the workshop.
There are also two road frontages and mains water to the house.
It's an exciting opportunity in this location to enjoy a desirable lifestyle on the Fleurieu Peninsula. There are many local restaurants, cellar doors and amenities in this desirable region.
Full Information pack available.
