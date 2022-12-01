A new Goolwa based Japanese encephalitis virus (JEV) vaccine clinic is set to open in December.
Japanese encephalitis is spread by the bite of infected mosquitoes and is more common in rural and agricultural areas.
Livestock owners are being urged to watch for signs of the virus in their animals.
Most people who have JEV do not experience any symptoms or illness, but it can cause a rare and potentially life-threatening infection of the brain.
Signs of infection include a high temperature, jaundice, lethargy, anorexia and neurological signs including a lack of co-ordination and impaired vision.
If you live or work in certain areas along the River Murray, you may be eligible to receive the free JEV vaccine. To check if you're eligible go to www.sahealth.sa.gov.au/JEVvaccine
This clinic is from 10am - 2pm on Wednesday, December 7 2022 and bookings are essential.
To make a booking online visit https://bit.ly/3F7Ea8z.
