It's the Victor Harbor family owned staple where the community go for a hearty meal and a refreshing beverage.
Now this much beloved Fleurieu venue's hard work and passion has paid off in a prestigious award.
The Grosvenor Hotel have recently won a 2022 Restaurant Guru award for best pub and bar in Victor Harbor.
Its charming atmosphere and welcoming culture is something that Manager Billie Cook is extremely proud of.
"It's always very humbling and rewarding when receiving any award," Ms Cook said.
"We pride ourselves on being the only family owned hotel in the area. It can be hard going up against some of the bigger corporate companies that have a lot of money to spend at their venues, but we've spent the last 12 months building a really great team.
"We've developed more into a small family that really respects one another and we love serving the loyal patrons and community members."
You can't cheat the Restaurant Guru award. The award goes on punters reviews of venues' food, menu and average cost.
It's a natural award and that's why to win best pub and bar in Victor Harbor for Billie and the Grosvenor crew it's a major tick and a stamp of approval that their dedication and passion is headed in the right direction.
"To be rewarded with all the hard work we've put in is very humbling," Ms Cook said.
"Last year we won the Restaurant Guru award for best recommended hotel and now we've moved up to this best pub and bar award, so all this hard work in the last 12 months is really paying off.
"We really look to promote local produce here and we'll always push the message of support your local.
"We love serving up local's produce such as Henry Fisher Gin Distillery which in return we hope patrons go and support him as well. We're one of the only venues trying to support other local venues.
"We keep our prices as low as possible here and we understand our community and demographic here in Victor Harbor.
"We're trying to support our loyal and regular patrons by keeping the prices low and in return all we ask is that they come and enjoy the venue.
"The family run businesses' in Victor Harbor need the community's support. They have wonderful cultures, and the best produce from this wonderful region."
The Grosvenor Hotel is located at 40 Ocean Street, Victor Harbor.
