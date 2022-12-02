The Times

Dodgy 'tradies' set sights on Fleurieu residents

Updated December 2 2022 - 3:27pm, first published 2:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Image - Shutterstock

Fleurieu Peninsula residents are being warned to be on the lookout for unlicensed 'tradies' who are targeting businesses and locals offering to do bitumen work for below cost.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.