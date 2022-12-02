Dodgy 'tradies' set sights on Fleurieu residents

Fleurieu Peninsula residents are being warned to be on the lookout for unlicensed 'tradies' who are targeting businesses and locals offering to do bitumen work for below cost.
There has been a number of reports to Consumer and Business Services (CBS) regarding people who are offering cheaper work because they have leftover materials from other jobs.
The people are often going door-to-door offering their services for cash, and without providing a licence as proof of their qualifications.
According to CBS, the work is often substandard and by the time the consumer realises the people concerned have moved on to their next target.
Consumer and Business Affairs Commissioner Dini Soulio said people offering cheaper services with a door knock should be a red flag to consumers.
"Never accept an unsolicited offer. You should always do your homework - check that the tradie is licensed, get multiple quotes and source independent feedback," he said.
Where possible, you should always use someone you trust, or someone who comes highly recommended by a trusted source."
State Minister for Consumer and Business Affairs Andrea Michaels said the culprits had been selling their wares in Adelaide and had moved onto regional areas.
"These people often use high pressure tactics bordering on aggressive to try and get people to part with their money. Remember to keep a clear head and please report any concerns to CBS," she said.
To report a claim, contact CBS on 131 882 or visit https://www.cbs.sa.gov.au/contact-cbs
