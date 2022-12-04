A beloved family heirloom long-lost in Victoria has been recovered and returned to a Strathalbyn family by Alexandrina Council Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
The heirloom was found in a run-down church in Olinda, Victoria and in August 2022, a silver chalice with "In memory of Peter and Denis Bagley" engraved across the front was delivered to the Strathalbyn Library by post with only a hand-written letter inside.
The letter explained how the silver chalice was discovered in Victoria in 1990 and cemetery records showed that it could be connected to the Bagley family in Strathalbyn.
The dedicated Strathalbyn Library Staff and history room volunteers carried out research and sorted through the entire family line that they hoped could be relatives of the original Chalice owners.
After speaking to this person over the phone, it indicated that this was the wrong family line. Further discussions went on and another family contact was suggested.
A meeting was held to investigate further and sure enough, the grandson of Peter Bagley, Chris was found.
On Friday, November 25 2022, Alexandrina CEO, Nigel Morris presented this heirloom back to the relative, Christopher Bagley, so it can remain in the family.
Mr Morris said it was a very moving moment to return the heirloom back to the Bagley family.
"The family were in absolute amazement when the heirloom was presented back to them," Mr Morris said.
"They reflected on stories gone by about the heirloom and they really wanted to know how it ended up in Victoria. That's still a mystery, so there's another story to be had there and they want to know what that story is.
"To hand it over was quite moving and it was really nice that my team had polished it up and it looked really good. I think the Bagley family were quite surprised with how good it actually looked."
"This is an incredible achievement by the staff, volunteers, and the community, to reunite the silver chalice back to its family."
