As of December 1, the Fleurieu Peninsula has entered its Total Fire Ban season, which lasts until April 30.
The Victor Harbor Times spoke with Hindmarsh Valley Captain, Emily Pettman, who explained that Total Fire Ban regulations must be adhered to, especially by tourists, eager campers and New Years Eve celebrations take place across the Peninsula.
"During the Fire Danger Season campfires are permitted so long as the fire is in a 30 cm deep trench and no more than one square metre in area, with a 4 metre cleared space around and above the fire, and so long as a responsible person is in attendance at all times with water and/or an appropriate extinguisher," Captain Pettman said.
"During a Total Fire Ban, no campfires are permitted across the state, including in camping spots, without a schedule 10 permit."
"Fireworks are a particular risk and not allowed during the Fire Danger Season as loose embers can fall far from the site of the fireworks and if they land in dry grass, they can start a spot fire."
Captain Pettman explained that often there is confusion around what flame or fire type is permitted for cooking when camping.
"On a Total Fire Ban Day, it's essentially no to everything fire-related, including wood and charcoal barbecues."
"A gas or electric barbeque or cooking appliance can be used during the season and on a Total Fire Ban day. However, must be within 15 metres of a domestic or commercial premises, or on a coastal foreshore.
In the instance it's on a costal foreshore, the barbecue/cooking appliance must be clear of all flammable vegetation to a distance of at least 4 metres, a person who is able to control the fire must be present and an appropriate extinguisher is at hand," she said.
"If you are camping these holidays, consider taking a fire extinguisher in your car, that can be a really great way to put a fire out before it gets out of control."
Captain Pettman also recommends visiting the CFS websites "What can I do/What can't I do?" page for more information and specific scenarios or examples.
The Fleurieu Peninsula sits within the Mount Lofty Ranges Fire Ban District which includes the whole of the Fleurieu Peninsula and the Adelaide Hills.
"If you're unsure which district you're in, consult the CFS website SA Fire Ban District map, which has information about the season dates and when a Total Fire Ban has been declared," Captain Pettman said.
"It's really important that all homes across the Peninsula consider creating a Bushfire Action Plan, if you get a really bad fire day, there's every risk that fire could encroach on town boundaries, as well as rural and semi-rural areas - it doesn't have to be complicated, but it can save your life," Captain Pettman said.
Captain Pettman also highlighted the importance of the new Australian Fire Danger Rating System (AFDRS).
"The AFDRS is really simplified system, with four Fire Danger Ratings, that helps community members to understand how bad a fire is likely to get, if one starts," she said.
"The new system also takes into account fuel load, fuel types, forecast and topography, so it's very accurate."
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.