Burge tops green at Lady Bay course

As the summer weather began to show, there was plenty of play on the LInks Lady Bay golf course between Tuesday, November 29 and Saturday, December 3.
Paul Burge had a good win with 40 points to take the A grade win for the stableford competition on Saturday.
Sunny Kookana finished close behind on 39 points, followed by Paul Fellows on 38.
The B grade competition top three finishers were all visitors, with Chris De Sadeleer finishing on 43 points, followed by Greg Colwell and Brett Inmon on 42.
David Faggotter topped the C grade with 41 points, with visitor Warren Croome finishing second on 39 and Dennis Beros was third with 37.
In the women's competition it was Vicki Trabilsie winning by one point, on 35, in front of Christine Oxer on 34, and Mel Phillips on 33.
Nearest the pin went to Brett Inmon on the sixth, Warren Croome on the eighth, Heather Shekle on the 15th and Paul Fellows on the 17th.
Neil Noble finished his day with the longest putt on the 18th.
On November 29 the women's stableford event was a close competition, and it was Carol Cotton who finished in front of her nearest competitor by one point, on 35.
Next was Margie Bond and Rob Hosking on 34 points with Vicki Trabilsie close behind on 33.
Jono Brown walked away with a win in the Wednesday members competition, with a score of 42 points.
Next in line for the stableford competition were visitor Andrew Munn, Scott Wenham and Brian Daniels all on 41 points, followed closely behind by Dave Thompson and Greg Calvin on 40.
Visitors ruled in the six-day stableford competition, between November 27 to December 2, with Greg Colwell finishing on 40 points.
Brett Inmon and local Michael Rumsewicz finished on 39 points, with another visitor, Warren Croome scoring 38.
