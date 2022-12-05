Home advantage shows in bowls action

It was a nail-biting finish in the division one Great Southern bowls pennant game between home side Strathalbyn and Victor Harbor on Saturday.
Two of the three rinks had a good win for either team, with their totals giving Victor the lead 34-33 points.
On the last green it was a tight affair with skippers Nicholas Shepherd, Strathalbyn, and Les Basford, Victor Harbor, having to work hard to try and take the lead.
Basford tried hard to get his team over the line but it was the team of Frank Clennett, Robert Woolcock, Kerry Vine and Shepherd which finished two shots in front, 21-19, to give Strathalbyn the overall win, 54-53.
Port Elliot had a 14-shot win over Encounter Bay, 64-50, with the team of skipper Christopher Monk, Peter Cullen, Phil Hollow and Jim Gamble leading the way.
Monk led his side to a 28-10 win on his rink, giving the home side the points on the premiership table.
In the other division one matches McLaren Vale defeated Goolwa Black 62-43, Goolwa White had a home win against Willunga 55-47 and Clarendon took the points against Yankalilla 59-41.
Victor Harbor White had good wins on two rinks to defeat Goolwa, 68-56, in their division two match.
Peter Downes and Max Davies skippered their teams well to give the lead to Victor White, with Goolwa skipper Garry Fox fighting back on his rink for a lone win 24-16.
In the clash of the 'blue' teams, it was the visitors, Encounter Bay Blue, which took the win against Victor Harbor Blue, 58-50.
Skippers Chris Price, Geoff Berg and Jan Bakker did well to keep Victor Blue at bay, with wins on two of the three rinks.
McLaren Vale had a five-shot win over Encounter Bay Gold 64-59, home side Port Elliot took care of Langhorne Creek 70-54 and Myponga went down to Willunga 51-66.
Aldinga Bay rinks were on fire in their home game against McLaren Vale Blue, winning by the sizeable margin of 80-42.
McLaren Vale Gold had a win against visitors Clarendon 59-53, with Milang going down by just two shots in its match up against Yankalilla 56-58.
Goolwa was able to take care of home side Victor Harbor, with skippers David Amber and Bruce Trenorden getting enough shots on the board for the win.
John Brown was the only Victor Harbor skipper to grab a rink win, finishing in front 20-17.
In a close clash, Port Elliot was able to finish on top of home side Strathalbyn, 51-48, with skippers Barry Trowbridge and Bob Henry taking sizeable wins on their rinks.
Milton Kennewell led his Strathalbyn rink to a good lead, 25-10 to give his team a chance.
It was home ground advantage for the Encounter Bay sides, with both finishing on top in their division four clashes.
Encounter Bay Blue won all three rinks with skippers Ian Dix, Paul Horner and Paul A Sunman combining good scores for an 81-49 win over Langhorne Creek.
The Encounter Gold side took on Port Elliot and finished with a 58-45 win. Skippers Robert Birt and Kevin Fuller were able to score well on their rinks to give Gold the points.
In the other matches Victor Harbor defeated Strathalbyn 66-58, Yankalilla won by 22 shots over Willunga, 66-44, and Goolwa finished on top of McLaren Vale 59-51.
Yankalilla hosted Myponga in their division five match, winning 53-44, while Aldinga Bay defeated McLaren Vale 67-59 and Willunga had a win over Victor Harbor 67-41.
In was wins all-round at Goolwa, with both colours finishing on top of their opponents.
Goolwa Black defeated Strathalbyn 75-40, with Margaret Borlase, Lorraine Trenorden and Neville Woolcock skippering their teams to some solid wins.
The Goolwa White teams had it a little harder, defeating Clarendon by just two shots, 53-51.
Brian Paech and Jacky Jacobs had rink wins for White, while Peter Cook skippered his side to a 20-10 margin to keep Clarendon in the hunt.
Of the seven matches set out for the competition, three resulted in forfeits.
Port Elliot Black forfeited to Milang Blue, Pt Elliot Red forfeited to Strathalbyn and Encounter Bay forfeited to McLaren Vale.
Myponga went down to Aldinga Bay White 39-46 and Milang White had a close win over Aldinga Bay Blue 33-32.
In the games between Goolwa and Yankalilla and Langhorne Creek and Victor Harbor, there were no scores submitted at the time of writing.
In division one there were some close matches, with Encounter Bay Blue and Yankalilla sneaking over the line.
Yankalilla hosted Port Elliot last week, and was able to sneak a one-shot win, 59-58.
Skippers Thelma Anderson and Valda Bartlett finished in front for Yankalilla, but the Pt Elliot team of Glenys McCracken, Marion Heintze, Libby Henschke and skipper Helen Taylor gave the home team a fright, winning on their rink 28-13.
Encounter Bay Blue was at home against Goolwa, and snuck over the line with a two-shot win, 54-52.
Sandy Berg, Gaynor Staak, Bev Newman and skipper Kathy Clarke was the only winning rink for Blue, but it was enough to bump up the total, with a rink win of 26-18.
In other matches Willunga went down to Victor Harbor 54-61 and Encounter Bay Gold lost to McLaren Vale 35-79.
Victor Harbor was able to secure a good win over Milang, 73-37, in its home match.
Skippers Valerie Secomb, Jenny Todd and Joy Fuller led their rinks to good wins, with Todd leading the way with 28-8.
Myponga was able to finish on top at home against Goolwa, 66-55 with Beryl Magor and Erica Hutchinson skippering their teams to grab the win.
McLaren Vale hosted Port Elliot and was able to secure a sizeable win, 81-44 and Strathalbyn took care of Aldinga Bay 63-56 at home.
Both Victor Harbor sides were able to score wins on their home greens.
Victor White defeated Strathalbyn 41-30, with the first team skippered by Meredith Reid scoring 18-all on its rink.
It was the team of David Jarratt, Helen Spangenberg, Pauline Read and Christine Harris which gave their side the lift with a 23-12 win.
Victor Blue defeated Clarendon 38-23, with Eileen Wreford and Patricia Williams having wins on their rinks to take the points.
In other matches Yankalilla was able to score the points with a 48-35 win, and Langhorne Creek took care of home side McLaren Vale 44-28. Port Elliot forfeited to Encounter Bay.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.