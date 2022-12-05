Finishing touches are being put on the Victor Harbor Visitor Centre and South Australian Whale Centre renovations on the Railway Goods Shed with the opening of the new-look site anticipated for next week.
In 2020, the council began the process of consolidating the visitor and whale centres into one area, with major renovations needed at the foreshore site.
During the renovations the visitor centre has been located at the Coral Street Art Space, since February 2021, with extended hours for the art space open times to incorporate visitors seeking information from the information centre.
At the Victor Harbor council meeting on November 28, it was announced the doors of the information centre was scheduled to open on Wednesday, December 14.
Councillors voted for the centre's operating hours to be 10am to 4pm, seven days a week, excluding Christmas Day.
With the move, the council moved that the Coral Street Art Space would have its visiting hours reduced.
The operating days will be Wednesday to Friday, 10am to 3pm, excluding public holidays for a period of twelve months with the chief executive officer having the ability to vary the operating hours if it was required.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.