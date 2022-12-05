The Times

Victor Harbor visitor information centre ready for new home

By Sharon Hansen
December 5 2022 - 2:30pm
Barbary O'Brien with the mural she has restored earlier this year at the Railway Goods Shed after painting it almost 30 years ago for the SA Whale Centre. Photo by Sophie Conlon.

Finishing touches are being put on the Victor Harbor Visitor Centre and South Australian Whale Centre renovations on the Railway Goods Shed with the opening of the new-look site anticipated for next week.

Sharon Hansen

