As you step into the Currency Creek Hall, an array of artistic work is creating a feast for the senses in spectacular colours and sharp monotones.
The event is the annual exhibition of the South Coast Camera Club, with more than 160 prints, two mosaic murals and over 100 digital works on show, including the club's 2022 photograph of the year.
With 57 members of all ages at last count, the club began in 1955 and is one of the oldest in the country, even older than the state organisation.
Club president Grant Petras said the club was planning for its 70th anniversary in 2025.
Along with so many images there are two mosaic murals on display which are made up of hundreds of very small images garnered from works that have been submitted over the years.
"Since 2014 we are storing stuff on Google Drive there's now almost 7000 images stored; they're images that members have entered in competition over the years," Mr Petras said.
"So that is what we draw from to make those mosaics."
When it comes to exhibiting, club members go all out to make the experience unforgettable, but this year it has pulled back a little to test a new venue.
The club wants to see if the hall will suit further exhibitions as it finds it very difficult to find a venue which is cost-friendly and has the space needed to incorporate audio visual, projection and immersion displays as well as physical prints to make it more interactive.
"This is what we class as a basic exhibition, we are just testing out this site. If all goes well it will be quite a lot different," Mr Petras said.
"We have used the Coral Street Art Space, but unfortunately they have this rule of not every year, only every other year which makes it hard on us as we have an annual exhibition."
He said it took the club a year to plan and build its exhibit and with the current availability of a venue it was unable to bring some of its ideas to life.
"We were going to make an immersive display, where you would walk into a photo, with audio and live effects," Mr Petras said.
2022 perpetual winners
Allan Jones Skyscape Trophy: "Cape Keraudren Sunset" by Lyn Hatwell
Richard Hodge Creative Trophy: "Face in the Tree" by Jack Mann
Shaw Family Vintners Portrait Trophy: "Granny" by Bronte Collins
Mike Gillies Electrical Landscape/Seascape Trophy: "After the Fire" by Jack Mann
Reg Arnold Human Social Documentary Trophy: "Mona Lisa Crush" by Andy Mitchell
Goolwa Central Meats Nature Trophy: "The Prize" by Greg Tansell
Julia Magraith Portfolio Trophy: "Rbe Meal Time" by Lyn Hatwell
Don Cannan Audiovisual Trophy: "Preditation" by Susan Scott
Best 2022 photographs
Photograph of the Year: "Take Off" by Greg Tansell
Best Colour Print: "Moonlight Attraction" by Rob Macaulay
Best Mono Print: "All By Myself" by Grant Petras
Best Projected Colour Photograph: "Shadows and Stripes" by Carol Coventry
Best Projected Mono Photograph: "Take Off" by Greg Tansell
From older film cameras all the way to phones and drones, the club welcomes anyone interested in every avenue of photography.
Mr Petras said the club sets monthly challenges for members which is designed to get them out and about using their skills.
There are also field trips organised with previous destinations including Kangaroo Island, Clare Valley, and even the United States.
"COVID has put the brakes on us a bit with travel, people are little more cautious now with moving around currently the cost of fuel is a bit of an issue as it is impacting on people so we have to be mindful of that," he said.
Alongside its monthly meeting night, the club has decided to introduce a new monthly event next year which is designed to help with training and development for anyone who is interested.
The sessions will provide an avenue of learning for people with want to learn components such as software, printing, drone photography and presentation.
"On the first Tuesday of the month, at the Crown Hotel meeting room, we're introducing what we are calling a training and development session in the late afternoon to evening," Mr Petras said.
"The idea for that is training is open to anyone, if you are a club member you will have free entry, if you're not there will be a $10 charge and the training is targeted at new members.
"We get so many people come to us who are given cameras for birthdays or Christmas and particularly older people, they unpack them and then strike things like ISO and other things."
The exhibition is located at the Currency Creek Hall, Alexandrina Road, 10am to 4pm, Thursday to Sunday each week until December 18.
The club welcomes new faces and meets at the Gospel Centre, George Main Rd, Victor Harbor on the third Friday of each month, from January to October, from 6.30pm with meetings beginning at 7.30pm.
For more information visit https://www.southcoastcameraclub.com
