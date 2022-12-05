A team of year six students at a school on the Fleurieu Peninsula have confirmed previous findings that the Peninsula contains the most diverse insect-life in South Australia.
In March 2022, students from Encounter Lutheran College participated in Insect Investigators, a four-week program coordinated by the South Australia Museum, that gives school students around the state the opportunity to catch insects in their area and send them off to be identified.
Jacob Hambour, year six teacher at the school said students successfully caught and sent 268 specimens for identification.
"Almost half of our insects no other schools in this project had caught," Mr Hambour said.
"We also heard from scientists and professionals in the field of research."
The findings made by the students reflect the Landscape South Australia Hills and Fleurieu statement that the Fleurieu region is the most biologically diverse in the state, home to half of South Australia's species of native plants and three-quarters of its native bird species.
Insect Investigators includes 50 regional and remote schools in South Australia and is designed to encourage students interested in entomology (the study of bugs), to participate in a real-life experiment to catch and identify insect-life in their region, using DNA Barcode Sequencing technology from Guelph University in Canada.
ELC students set up their insect trap on the wetlands of block 69 on the school grounds, which year six student, 12-year-old Rai explains.
"We got sent a special trap and tent and the bugs would fly into it and then fly upwards trying to get out and then fall into a bottle of preserving liquid... if we found a new bug, we got to name it!" Rai said.
"We have learned a lot about biodiversity through this experience and last year, we planted a lot of trees down in the wetlands area, to help with the Sedge-Skipper Butterfly population."
Student Emmett explains that the insects are then wrapped tightly in specimen containers and collected by the Museum to be returned to a lab for DNA sequencing.
"Our insects are now on display at the museum," he said.
"There's benefits to doing this project, because if there's an invasive species of wasp or fly that's destroying a crop in our area, we can use these DNA barcodes and we can understand further about how to protect crops."
Emmett explains that entomology runs in his family, who own a farm off Victor Harbor Road.
"My grandfather introduced species of dung beetles to help the grass grow about 12 years ago," he said.
Maisie-Grace, 12, said lots of different insects were found, even some that were unable to be identified.
"We found fig wasps, lots of flies, crickets, jumping spiders and different kinds of ants," she said.
Mr Hambour said "The school is trying to be intentional about getting kids outside, it's helpful for mental health and to improve their function in the classroom, so when the outdoors links to a curriculum unit, that's even better!" he said.
For more information about Insect Investigators, see their website.
