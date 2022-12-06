It may be a bumper harvest for most South Australian farmers this year, but with costs sometimes double or even triple previous expenses, any bonus is not going to feather the pockets of producers.
According to the latest South Australian Crop and Pasture Report estimates it is predicted harvest will break previous production level and farm gate value records, with a rise of $1.1 billion, to $4.4 billion.
Estimates include a record high production of 12.1 million tonnes which combined with high global grain prices, even after factoring in damages from the heavy rains and hail events this year.
The report said livestock were in good to excellent condition, and spring pasture feed availability was above average, but some pricing has plummeted.
Across the state rain spoilage of new cut hay has been widespread with quality less than average.
Currency Creek livestock and hay farmer Brad Hodge said he would get a good return on his crop.
"As far as the quantity we got off our paddocks for us, we are in a rain shadow and light rainfall area, we were hitting roughly six tonnes a hectare which is actually a very good year for us," he said.
"The hay price is going to be high this year because there is not going to be a lot of hay around.
"The early guys did a lot of silage, a lot of the dairy guys from around the place, because of the weather.
"Quite a few were done in by the weather and then there was a small period of a hot day or so and quite a few people baled then.
"I was lucky to enough to squeeze it in and get it baled quickly.
Even with a good year, Mr Hodge said farming costs would eat into a large portion of any monetary gains.
"Money coming into the state is great, but you'll find most farmers will have debt to pay off and their costs have gone way up, doubled if not tripled," he said.
"Normally I would sell, in a good year, around 6000 tonne of lucerne hay and I would be employing around three people and I am down to zero at the moment so they have all pretty much retired but I have never rehired because of the costs.
"I am getting non-stop phone calls from dairy farmers which are my biggest clients and they are all screaming for lucerne hay at the moment.
"They are like "what can you produce?" but I'm not sure what I can do because the price I have to charge them, they couldn't afford and if I did produce put that price on I would have hay sitting in the shed and I would be broke."
Mr Hodge said electricity was one of his biggest costs, with the farm usually running eight centre pivots and pumps to the Murray River.
"I am at a stalemate at the moment with electricity, whether to go solar or not which we would be talking close to $100,000 of solar panels to run the units," he said.
"We have a lot of solar panels now which runs the pivots but not the pumps and that has taken about eight years to pay off."
Along with the rising costs, Mr Hodge said there was also the problem of obtaining the products needed to continue his business.
"Fuel's expensive, fertliser's expensive, sprays are expensive and a lot of that is, if you can get it," he said.
"I have had to buy my supplies well in advance, or book for supplies, whether it be fertilisers or sprays or anything so I can have it on hand.
"Even with animal health, as I have beef cattle, last year my bill was $6 grand for 100 breeders.
"Everything has just gone through the roof, and you have to make sure you order it ahead of time before you can even get it.
"If you want to buy stockyards there is a two year wait."
