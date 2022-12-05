The Times

The Ashton has been recognised by chief body for design, construction innovation in Australia

Emma Heidenreich
By Emma Heidenreich
December 5 2022 - 5:30pm
Chief designer, Matt Parker and director of South Coast Constructions, Jamie Knott, on the courtyard in front of The Ashton. Photo by Emma Heidenreich

The Ashton, a display home by South Coast Constructions, situated on Brickyard Road in Chiton has won Home of the Year, the pinnacle award for construction and design in the state.

Journalist

Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.

