The Ashton, a display home by South Coast Constructions, situated on Brickyard Road in Chiton has won Home of the Year, the pinnacle award for construction and design in the state.
Director of South Coast Constructions, Jamie Knott, said The Ashton also won three other Housing Industry Association (HIA) awards for 2022, including Design of the Year, Best Display Home and Best Display Home Over $650,000.
"The Home of Year is the big one, we are now automatically nominated for the national awards, which is no small feat" he said.
Chief designer, Matt Parker, who has been designing homes for 20 years, first started designing The Ashton in 2017.
"The Ashton utilises the Scandinavian Barn style, it was initially a slow-burn project - the space and budget allowed design scope and flexibility," he said.
"That's the beauty of designing for the market in Victor Harbor, people are often in retirement, they want something nice, something different, something they've worked their whole lives for."
The Ashton, which is situated on a block of prime rural coastal land, makes use of its Northerly aspect.
"On the coast, the southwesterly winds tend to be the strongest, so The Ashton's orientation is northern and the outdoor seating area is turned from the breeze," he said.
Central to the ethos of South Coast Constructions is the concept of sustainability and function, explains Jamie.
"We used recycled red bricks for The Ashton's courtyard, recycled railway sleepers from New South Wales cut up into boarding for the deck and stone mined from the local quarry," he said.
Matt explains that good home design on the Fleurieu accounts for the coastal elements.
"A big part of our design [in the Fleurieu] is allowing for the salty, coastal environment and using materials that are going to withstand that, from the roofing iron, nails and screws, to making sure the building is air tight, and buttressed against weather," he said.
"The key to design is making a home that feels liveable, something people can imagine themselves living in - when they sit down, they feel at ease."
Jamie adds that it's thanks to all the tradesmen, suppliers and staff members who made The Ashton a multi-award winning home.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.