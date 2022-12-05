A popular Fleurieu Peninsula extreme sport facility will be temporarily closed due to surrounding upgrade work.
Alexandrina Council have announced that the skate ramp along Higgins Terrace in Middleton is temporarily closed from Wednesday, December 7 2022, to Monday, December 12 2022.
The closure is due to remedial works to the Middleton Creek and surrounding areas from the recent storms.
The four foot concrete halfpipe is perfect for beginners practicing their drop ins, but the Victor Harbor Skate Park and Goolwa Skate Park will still be available for anyone in search of a roll.
