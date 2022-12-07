Discover what's on in the Fleurieu

Friday, December 16, Soldiers Memorial Gardens, Strathalbyn, 2pm-9.30pm. There is so much to see and do as the town heralds in the Christmas festive season. Market stalls will be open from 2pm to 7pm with a range of produce. The Christmas pageant starts at 6pm and is followed by carols and entertainment at 7.30pm. Fireworks will close the event at around 9.30pm.