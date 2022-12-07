Discover what's on in the Fleurieu

Saturday, December 10, Pageant begins around 5.30pm at the Croquet Club on Flinders Parade and finish at the end near the King Street intersection. Christmas Carols will follow at 7pm at the Soldiers Memorial Gardens on the foreshore between the bowls club and causeway precinct. Bring in the festive spirit as we welcome Father Christmas to Victor Harbor.
Sunday, December 11, 7.30am -10.30am at McDonalds Victor Harbor. Special group of car lovers, locals and visitors with a nostalgic display of cars and hot rods from all over the Fleurieu. People are invited to bring their classic car, or just take a look and have a chat with fellow car enthusiasts.
Sunday , December 11, The Esplanade, 9am-3pm. There are around 60 market stalls where you can find bric-a-brac, arts and crafts, fashion, jewellery, produce and more. Get in some Christmas gift shopping while you enjoy a day out with family and friends. There are food and drink options available. For details visit https://www.facebook.com/victorharborbeachsidemarket
Tuesday, December 13, Port Elliot Town Square, behind the old Council Chambers, 33 The Strand, 4pm-8pm. Join the Port Elliot community at the free twilight event in the local park which celebrates the start of Christmas with singing. The program will feature guest artists giving the Christmas message and local bands and singers will lead the crowd for a joyous evening of Christmas Carols. Father Christmas will also drop in to greet the children.
Friday, December 16, Soldiers Memorial Gardens, Strathalbyn, 2pm-9.30pm. There is so much to see and do as the town heralds in the Christmas festive season. Market stalls will be open from 2pm to 7pm with a range of produce. The Christmas pageant starts at 6pm and is followed by carols and entertainment at 7.30pm. Fireworks will close the event at around 9.30pm.
Sunday, December 18, Goolwa Oval Recreation Precinct, Goyder Street, two session times, 3pm and 6.30pm. Enjoy carols, singing and entertainment from a cast of over 100 local entertainers, with the support of the Goolwa Concert Band. Take your own seats or picnic rug, as well as refreshments for the night.
Sunday, December 18, 5 George Main Rd, Victor Harbor, 12pm-6pm, Shop Local for Christmas at a special artisan market where you can surely find a present for family members and friends. There is a variety of food and drink available, live music playing and much more..
Sunday, December 18, Yankalilla Memorial Park Oval, from 5pm. Take your chairs or a blanket to sit outside and enjoy some festive Christmas carolling. There will be a coffee van and sausage sizzle available for the family to enjoy. Phone 0427 534 095 for more information
Sunday, December 18, 9am-3pm, at the Goolwa Wharf. Numbering around 80 stalls, the market includes bric-a-brac, arts and crafts, fashion, jewellery, woodwork, produce, cakes and pastries, and so much more. Grab a bargain and check out the Christmas gift shopping. Plenty of food and drink options are available. For more information visit https://www.rotaryencounterbay.org.au/markets/goolwa-market/
Monday, December 19, Victor Harbor Library, 1 Bay Road, 10.30am-11.30am. Free event recommended for children aged six years and over, bookings and tickets are essential. Child supervision is required for the duration of the session but adult does not need ticketing. If unable to attend please cancel ticket(s) to allow availability for other children to participate. If you are running late please contact the library on 8551 0730.
Tuesday, December 20, Victor Harbor Library, 1 Bay Road, 10am-11.30am, free event for all ages with Christmas craft of scratch art reindeer antlers, face painting with Julia Thomas, and a visit from Father Christmas. Bookings are not essential but child supervision is required for the entire session.
Tuesday, December 20, Port Elliot Town Square, 4pm to 8pm. Bring your singing voices to this free event which the entire family can enjoy. There will be feature guest artists local bands and singers and of course the crowd singing carols and spreading Christmas cheer. Santa is also set to make an appearance during the evening. For more information visit https://www.alexandrina.sa.gov.au
Thursday, December 22,Victor Harbor Library, 1 Bay Road, 10.30am-11.30am, Free event recommended for children aged four years and over, bookings and tickets are essential. Create Christmas inspired masterpiece using recycled DVDs and CDs. Child supervision required for the session but adult does not need ticketing. If unable to attend cancel ticket(s) to allow availability for other children to participate. If you are running late please contact the library on 8551 0730.
Do you have an event you want our readers to know about? Email the details to editor@victorharbortimes.com.au before 5pm Wednesday week before publication.
