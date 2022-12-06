The Times

STEP BACK IN TIME: Christmas pageants

December 7 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Christmas pageants across the Fleurieu are a tradition that stems back for decades. Take a step back in time to see some of the region's festive celebrations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.