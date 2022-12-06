STEP BACK IN TIME: Christmas pageants

Christmas pageants across the Fleurieu are a tradition that stems back for decades. Take a step back in time to see some of the region's festive celebrations.
Two Victor Harbor women have been selected The Times Pageant Princess and Pageant Queen.
They are Christine Dalitz and Marjorie Rowley who will now ride in the Christmas pageant through Victor Harbor on Friday night.
Christine, the third Times Pageant Princess, said she was thrilled to have won and was looking forward to being pan of the local Christmas festivities.
"I will also enjoy representing The Times at various functions throughout the year," she said
Christine, who is a bank officer, enjoys the outdoor life as well as tennis, aerobics and photography
Marjorie said she was ecstatic with her win and her family were 'over the moon' with the news.
"Having worked in Ocean Street for a number of years, the Christmas pageant is a very special event for me and I am thrilled to be part of it this year,' she said
Christine. Marjorie and the other entrants were judged by the Mayor of Victor Harbor, Brian Spibbury, Mrs Yvonne Kleinig and manager of The Times, Mrs Beryl Price, on Thursday evening.
The Princess receives a day trip to Kangaroo Island as well as flowers, perfume, jewellery, hair care and shopping vouchers while the Pageant Queen will have a weekend for two at Wirrina Holiday Resort as well as flowers and a framed photo.
Victor Harbor came alive on Friday night as masses of people lined the streets to watch the Christmas parade.
Car parks were at a premium, and Ocean Street was overflowing with people half an hour before the start of the event.
Secretary of Ocean Street Traders Alan Kluske said about 40 floats of a very high standard took part in the event.
"The locals do a tremendous job for a country town our guys do very well."
Yvonne Kleinig commentated on the parade.
A new marshalling system was put in place this year and spectators were asked to stay behind a blue line painted on the road.
Father Christmas was last in the parade and undoubtedly was the children's favorite.
Children later lined up in Ocean Street to sit on his knee and tell him their last minute Christmas wishes.
Shops in Ocean Street were open until 9pm and did fairly good trade.
In Goolwa, the Children's Christmas Party organised by Apex and held on Christmas Eve was a resounding success, according to Apexian Paul Simmons.
About 1000 people attended the party in the main street.
"The street was blocked off for the occasion and all the children seemed to have a great time," Mr Simmons said.
"The children were given chocolates and icecreams by Father Christmas, and for the adults it was a chance to catch up and have a chat.
'The Church of Christ put on a puppet show which was well received and great entertainment for the children."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.