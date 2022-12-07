The Fleurieu Peninsula may be home to some of the most beautiful produce and scenery found anywhere in the world, but the creativity and wonderfully local businesses at hand are also second to none.
This festive season the Fleurieu community is being urged to buy local this Christmas, especially if they want to continue to have the variety and depth of services provided in the region.
In Victor Harbor, Mr Menswear manager Trudy Clapp said it was important for the community to back local businesses in the Christmas season.
"It keeps everyone in businesses, employed and the town alive," Ms Clapp said.
"We get so many comments telling us not to ever close, well, people need to shop here if they don't want us to close.
"We provide old-fashioned service which you can't get online or in the city.
"We have wonderful stock with great brands ready to go this summer for both men and women. Shirts, jackets, chinos, short-sleeved shirts and shorts are all perfect for Christmas parties and lunches."
Owner of Makani Apparel Co, Martin Bone said the town was full of original and unique items this Christmas with items people could only find in Victor Harbor.
"We're a local surf and fashion brand. We don't buy much from other people, we design and print everything in store," Mr Bone said.
"We'll have Fleurieu Peninsula or Victor Harbor printed on some of our items which really emphasises that we're local.
"Our stuff is only available in our store and that's it. You can't go to another store and buy our stuff. We are who we are, which is local.
We'll be rolling out our new summer range very shortly and the only way to get it is to come into the store."
Business Victor Harbor executive officer Colin Shearing said customers needed to understand where they were spending their money.
"Buyers need to be aware when purchasing that their money isn't going interstate or overseas," Mr Shearing said.
"When we say shop local, we mean really local, not the big ugly sisters of major chain stores.
That's not local. They are not local businesses.
"You need to really concentrate on what's truly local and what's a good return on your dollar being spent going back into the local economy."
With the cost of living rising it could be difficult for the average family to purchase luxury items, and Mr Shearing said that was a problem.
"We've had eight interest rate hikes over the past eight months and huge increases in energy costs, local businesses will definitely be looking for a big Christmas spending period," he said.
"That will reflect in what the community will be able to purchase because it's not just the businesses being hammered, it's the consumers as well.
"Costs in everything are going up and people are looking at their discretionary income and know its becoming more limited.
Mr Shearing said another consequence for the Fleurieu could be the flood's impact on food prices.
"Eventually those floods will move down into the Alexandrina region and we don't know what those consequences will be. How is that going to have a knock-on effect with the community?
Businesses have loans they need to repay and staffing shortage in the region will mean businesses will be stretched.
"These are things we need to be mindful of when supporting local businesses."
Business Victor Harbor and City of Victor Harbor will also undertake their fifth Annual Business Survey which will look to gain greater insight into the challenges and opportunities that exist for businesses.
City of Victor Harbor Mayor, Dr Moira Jenkins, said the Annual Business Survey provided valuable data to the council each year.
"The intelligence that we gain from this survey will be critical for assisting council to make informed decisions. It will also help us to design meaningful business support initiatives," Mayor Jenkins said.
"We know the success of local businesses has a flow on effect to the Victor Harbor economy overall. Businesses create jobs and economic opportunities for our community."
Business Victor Harbor Chair, Michael Schubert, said the survey was an important research activity.
"It's critical that key decision-makers are informed about the challenges and opportunities that face our businesses so that resources can be appropriately allocated," Mr Schubert said.
"Business Victor Harbor encourages all local businesses to set aside five minutes of their day to complete the survey. The information gathered is really valuable when we look at ways to support the business community."
To encourage local business leaders to participate, Business Victor Harbor will provide a gift hamper to the value of $400 as a prize for one business who completes the survey.
The survey can be accessed by visiting: www.victor.sa.gov.au/businesssurvey or www.businessvictorharbor.com.au. The survey closes on Monday, December 19, 2022.
