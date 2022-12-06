Mark Rose of Rose Herbs Honey made a seachange to Victor Harbor 13 years ago, emigrating from England where he worked in Satelite and Microwave Communications.
"I was made redundant and I thought, 'sod England, I'll try Australia', I became a citizen shortly afterwards," Mr Rose said.
Initially, Mr Rose worked at BCS Electrical and Lighting, who he still considers family, but it was the draw of the natural world that pulled him into beekeeping.
"I remember I walked through a swarm one day while I was on a job in Encounter Bay, the bees were totally calm, the air smelled of honey and there was an energy that just drew me in," he said.
Since then, Mr Rose's cottage industry has expanded - he and his partner Lisette, also a beekeeper, sell a variety of honeys and honey products, including skin balms, beeswax wraps, candles and soaps.
Mark also teaches beekeeping to novel enthusiasts, which he said are on the rise in Victor Harbor. He also stocks a range of herbs that he grows using aquaponics on site, including chocolate and Vietnamese mint, heirloom tomato varieties and watercress; he even has plans to expand his production, including installation of a commercial kitchen.
"I have hives all over the Fleurieu, wherever there is water and sunshine in summer and things in flower all year round," he said.
"My hive locations include Inman Valley, Cape Jervois, Strathalbyn on canola flower there, broad beans and even fava beans."
Mr Rose explains that given the natural diversity in flora and fauna across the Peninsula, Fleurieu honey is some of the finest in South Australia.
"It has a depth and complexity of flavour that makes the honey really unique," he said.
Unlike commercial honey production, Mr Rose sees the full process through from hive to bottling on site at his little property just outside Port Elliot, using three main methods for honey production.
"One approach is to shake the bees off the hive and extract the honey from the comb, sometimes I use a hot knife to cut the comb and then spin the honey off and put it back in the hive, so that the bees can rebuild it, then another method is to crush the comb altogether in the extraction machine - that is some of the most nutrient-dense honey you can find," he said.
Mr Rose goes on to explain that Tea Tree honey produced on the Fleurieu has been scientifically proven to have greater health benefits even than Manuka honey - the oft touted miracle honey.
He also explains the process through which bees make honey, which in itself is quite miraculous.
If a worker bee finds a flower with good nectar, she (Mr Rose explains that all worker bees are female - drones, or male bees do nothing, which he jokes is no surprise), will return to the hive and send a message to her sisters and also give them a taste of the specific nectar, so they will know where to go to source that same nectar.
The nectar is then injected with different enzymes by the bees and moved between different parts of the hive, all the while the bees also circulate airflow through the hive to keep it warm and dry.
"Honey can only be extracted once the water content in the hive is below 20 per cent," Mr Rose said.
"In a good season, this whole process can take as little as two weeks."
Since becoming a fulltime beekeeper on the Fleurieu, Mr Rose said he's never short of business and demand for supply has actually increased, he even sends honey to Western Australia.
"I've expanded all my markets, now I sell products at the Victor Beachside Market, Goolwa and Port Elliot markets, as well as mediaeval fares," he said.
"These days, I have trouble driving, I'm too busy looking up in the trees for good spots for my bees!"
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.