It was finally some good weather for Encounter Bay Bowling Club (EBBC) has they rolled into the SCR1000 competition.
Sponsors were South Coast Realty, Sportspower and South Coast Windows and Doors.
Teams from Yankallila, Victor Harbor, Pt Elliot, Goolwa and Encounter Bay participated. Five teams out due to illness made life difficult, but fill-ins were found! Winners of the day were 3 Bees(again) on 58 plus 21.
Arm in Arm were second on 55 plus 16. Thunderbolts came third on 55 plus 10. Bushmates were WOL on 28 plus 6.
Div 2 winners were Harborites on 58 plus 25.
Second were The Rejects on 54 plus 11. Third were Rapid Risers on 45 plus 8. WOL were Hello Kitty
On Wednesday, November 30, Night Owls at EBBC saw the welcome return of Rock 'n' Bowl to the division four ranks to play against new comers Malen Marlin Four (try saying that name quickly), the game was competitive, but not reflected in the score with Rock n Bowl winning 31pts and taking this week's 'rink of the week', well done.
A clash for second place saw Newbies matched with The 3 Gens, the latter starting very well and gaining 29pts. Pacific Cruisers received a forfeit as one team had to withdraw from the comp due to illness.
Our ladder leaders continued their winning ways, but only just against a spirited The MPs.
In Division 1, A Night on the Green & Mulligans had decisive wins 30pts each. Scotch on the Rocks with a couple of fill-ins had a battle royal against Irritable Bowls Syndrome, the latter taking the spoils 26+1.
Mortgage First dropped the last four ends and the match to Window Wizards.
Owlpaca's left it very late against Triple S 27+2 to increase their lead position in the league two, while Moonlighters lost to a spirited Ricochet Rollers.
Top Dogs won, while Happy Owls gained 30pts. Both Patriots and Great Bowls of Fire had excellent wins to strengthen their grip on the third division. The Red Club Boys had four very good ends to beat Hi Six gaining 30pts.
Our final game saw Beach Walkers win the first several ends against The Vikings, before Vikings came home in a flourish but not quite enough just losing by one end.
Thursday Social Bowls had beautiful weather for a change.
The sponsor was RAA. The winners were Norm Pearl and Pat O'Connell on 31 plus nine.
Second were John Guy, Clint Doney and David Pearl on 30 plus two.
Ladies Thursday Pennant results:
They are fifth on the ladder. Only 14 players out for Social Bowls this Saturday.
The winners were Liz Warner and John Hewitt on 32 plus 17. There will be an extra day of Social Bowls on 17th December. All welcome.
The Christmas Raffle will still be running for this day. Numbers should be good as Pennants will be finished for 2022.
Saturday Open Pennants results for Round nine.
Div 1 lost to Pt Elliot 50-64 gaining two points. They are seventh on the ladder. Div 2 Blue defeated Victor Harbor Blue 58-50 gaining 10points. They are top of the ladder.
Div 2 Gold lost to Mclaren Vale 49-64 gaining three points. They are ninth. Div 4 Blue defeated Langhorne Creek 81-49 gaining 12 points. They are second on the ladder.
Div 4 Gold defeated Pt Elliot 58-45 gaining 10 points. They are sixth. Div 6 gained 10 pts as McLaren Vale forfeited.
