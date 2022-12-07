House of the Week | Just seconds to the beach

BED 3 | BATH 2.5 | CAR 4
There is more than meets the eye with this Southcoast Construction home, built in 2009. This high-quality, double storey home offers resort style living, perfect as a stylish holiday home, investment, or to live in permanently.
The home features tall ceilings on both levels, allowing natural light to flood the house. There are three bedrooms with the main including a walk-in robe and an ensuite. Bedrooms two and three include built-in robes.
The home also boasts an open plan living, dining and kitchen area, a second living room, main bathroom, laundry and powder room.
There is also a double drive through garage to a double detached garage. You won't be short on space! The property also has plenty of rainwater storage plumbed to the whole home. Complete with a gas hot water and cook top, combustion fire, ducted reverse cycle air-conditioning on both levels, a chair lift, plus so much more.
A resort style family home just moments to the seafront, the popular body boarding beach "Dump beach" and a little further down Chiton Rocks Surf Club. Walk to the local shops and public transport which is all nearby, and take in that beautiful Hayborough atmosphere.
