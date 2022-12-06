The last time either of the Eastern Falcons sides have played an official ATCA game was November 6, thanks to the rain and surrounding weather conditions which has hit the state over the weekends following.
Unfortunately, the Peregrines were faced with the prospect of another weekend without cricket as their opponents, Adelaide University, forfeited.
The forfeit meant the Peregrines remain top of the ladder. But with the Kestrels short a couple of players, some of the Peregrines filled holes and were integral parts of the Kestrels' game against Gepps Cross.
Originally slated for Duncan Fraser Reserve at Northfield, the game was shifted to Roma Mitchell Secondary College due to an unsuitable pitch.
The Kestrels won the toss and elected to bat, with Lisa Mackenzie and Dani Brown opening the batting.
Mackenzie (29 runs) was a reliable force and was able to build a solid partnership with birthday girl Karlia Hera-Singh, before Hera-Singh was bowled, but not before hitting the team's top score of 30 runs.
Sara Rajguru, the youngest on the team, also batted well with 19 runs. After 20 overs, the Peregrines had an impressive 6/145.
Taking to the field, bowler Holly Paech drew first blood with a catch to Emily Mackenzie. L Mackenzie finished with an incredible 2/2 with an economy of 1.00, while Jacinta Coulter took two wickets, and Brown, at wicket keeper, stumped two batters.
The Kestrels had Gepps Cross out for 94 runs in the 19th over.
It was a tough round eight for the Eastern Falcons sides, with the Peregrines dealt another weekend with no game due to opposition's forfeit and the Kestrels losing to the hands of Adelaide University.
The Peregrines remain on top of the ladder as a result of the forfeit, but it means that, after eight rounds, they have only played two games.
The Kestrels traveled to Adelaide University's home ground of Park 12 No 2 on Sunday, won the toss and elected to bowl.
As the Kestrels sweltered in the suffocating heat, Adelaide Uni's batters seemed to find all the right places to hit to, with opening batter Lauren Christensen retiring after hitting 100 runs off 50 balls.
Adelaide Uni finished its 20 overs with 3/155, and Mikayla Carruthers, Holly Paech, and Dani Brown were the Kestrels' wicket takers.
Beck Hull, who is usually a Peregrine, opened the Kestrels' batting with Brown and she hit the team's second-highest score of the day with 12.
The reliable Karlia Hera-Singh was top scorer with 19 runs. Unfortunately the Kestrels couldn't get the job done, finishing with 7/91 and heading home with a 64-run loss.
This Sunday, there is a competition-wide bye due to the men's Day-Night Test Match at Adelaide Oval between Australia and West Indies.
