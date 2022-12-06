The Times

No games are frustrating the Peregrines, but they remain on top of the ladder

December 7 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The last time either of the Eastern Falcons sides have played an official ATCA game was November 6, thanks to the rain and surrounding weather conditions which has hit the state over the weekends following.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.