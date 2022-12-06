Reducing waste, maximising value from materials, and shrinking carbon footprints are important factors in helping to deliver a circular economy, which was the topic of a gathering in Victor Harbor last week.
Representatives from Alexandrina, Victor Harbor, Yankalilla and Kangaroo Island councils and entities such as Regional Development Board Adelaide Hills, Fleurieu and Kangaroo Island and Fleurieu Waste and Recycling Centre met on Friday, December 2 to discuss circular economy and how it can benefit the region.
Hosted by Business Victor Harbor (BVH), the meeting was a starting point for the region to embrace the concept and begin to look at ways to recognise and implement strategies that help the environment and slow climate change and allow businesses to create social and economic values.
BVH executive officer Colin Shearing said having a collaborative approach for the region was important.
"The first strategy that we've got the four councils to engage them in their discussion and dialogue about the circular economies," Mr Shearing said.
"From here we are going to send out a survey to business communities across the four council areas so that includes Kangaroo Island, Yankalilla, Victor Harbor and Alexandrina.
"We will cast a broader network that we can with the councils' assistance as well a survey around circular economy and what it means as a business."
Mr Shearing said people often thought the concept was about waste and recycling, but it was more than that.
"There is a huge supply chain there, whether it be sea to plate or paddock to jumpers," he said.
"And in that supply chain there are a lot of little businesses, whether they be small mum and dad businesses and farmers up to retailers that are here in the Fleurieu region, its important that we know how they are operating in that scene as far as waste recycling and everything else.
"It's about how they are contributing to that and how we are looking at potential new industries that might be developed out of waste recycling and seeing it as an investment and an asset as well."
Communities and residents have a big part to play in the circular economy, as for the most part it comes down to their choices.
"Everything that residents - goods and services - everything they consume and everything they wear, everything they drive in, it's all about where does the waste of that cycle go and is it reuseable," Mr Shearing said.
"Everyone is engaged in this, the business community has a big responsibility and accountability on how it looks at circular economy because if they're not doing it, the consumers are very smart and the consumer will eventually say "I'm not going to deal with this business anymore because they're not into the environment"."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.