The new plans for the South Coast District Hospital have been released and one community leader is imploring the Fleurieu community to have their say.
Plans to expand the emergency department at the South Coast District Hospital have been officially released with several key areas in the hospital looking to be improved such as resuscitation, treatment bays, isolation and consultation rooms along with short stay beds.
Member for Finniss David Basham said he wants community members to use their voices in the consultation period to highlight the needs of the region's residents and visitors.
"Twenty five years ago the South Coast District Hospital received a $6.2 million upgrade to its emergency department," Mr Basham said.
"The demographic, population and way of doing medicine has all changed astronomically in that time, so this upgrade is sorely needed.
"The plans for the new emergency department to be built at the South Coast District Hospital have been released and are open for comment.
"I advocated for money to be committed to this project, and I am pleased the current government have continued with this project."
Community consultation is a vital aspect to the project and now is the time for the community to share their thoughts.
"The community uses the health service, so it is important that they are informed and have the opportunity to comment on the building design, that is government funds being invested and is a public space," Mr Basham said.
"Looking at the plans will also help to understand how the hospital's services may change and improve.
"I know the community I represent cares deeply about health matters and I take the issues brought to me seriously.
"I will continue to make a case for the provision of excellent health care close to home for our region, it just makes sense."
The consultation process is for design comment only, and submissions can be made online at www.plan.sa.gov.au/have_your_say/notified_developments/state_developments.
The deadline for submitting comment is 5pm, December 23, 2022.
Printed copies can also be viewed at the Finniss Electorate Office at 71 Victoria Street, Victor Harbor, or at the City of Victor Harbor offices at 1 Bay Road.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.