It's a sport that requires discipline, strength and a strong emphasis on teamwork.
Cheerleading is a universally appreciated, fast-rising sport and Fleurieu Peninsula community members interested in giving it a go will be given that opportunity as Mighty All Star Cheerleading will hold team tryouts this weekend on Sunday, December 11.
The lessons and discipline learnt in cheerleading transition into participants' everyday life. Mighty All Star Cheerleading's Sam Madderson is a firm believer of this philosophy and is passionate about teamwork and hard work.
"It's a very physical sport, especially with our competitive teams," Ms Madderson said.
"There's a lot of self-discipline needed within the sport. It does require up to three hours of training a week. In that we do things such as, conditioning for strong cores, stunts, tumbles, stretching and strength training.
"There's also a lot of social aspects to the sport. You need to have excellent teamwork skills. All star teams bond very close and there's a lot of trust there. It's vital to trust your teammates.
"It's an excellent sport that teaches you a lot of great life lessons. When cheerleaders achieve these, they become resilient, self-motivated and able to set goals. In competitive cheerleading, they don't just hand medals.
"It's really tough to place, but when you do place, you and your team have worked hard for that achievement and it's the best feeling in the world.
"We're not teaching our kids and athletes just cheerleading, we're setting them up for success in general. All of these teachings can be adapted to their work, uni and personal lives. "
For any athlete ready to give it a go, Mighty All Star Cheerleading's tryouts will be held on Sunday, December 11 at 61-63 Hill Street, Port Elliot.
Tryout times will be:
"We're going in age groups, not experience. So if you see someone more advanced, please don't feel discouraged this Sunday," Ms Madderson said.
For more information please email: masc1@outlook.com.au or message the team's Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/mightyallstars
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.