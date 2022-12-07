There was plenty of sparkle amongst the ladies competing in the Ladies' Christmas triples on Friday, December 2 at Victor Harbor Bowling Club.
Overall Winners for the day was a combination team from Victor Harbor: Lyn Thatcher, Shirley Koch and Sue Wilkins.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.