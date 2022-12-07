Victor Harbor Bowling Club played host to the Men's Triples competition on Thursday, December 1, 2022.
The Super Triples sponsored by South Coast Realty. First place went to the PE trio of Bill May, Dean Clohessy and Dennis Wright on 56+23.
In second spot was the Myponga team of Peter Corby, Steve Farthing and Dennis Sheldon on 55+13 on a count-back from The Goolwa trio of Shaun Betts, Craig Bartlett and Rob Price on the same score.
WOL went to Bill Nash, Brenton Speed and Brendan Hehir. Super triples are played every Thursday at 12:30pm.
