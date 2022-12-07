Collection changes for waste bins

Collection of yellow recycling bins and green organics bins will be weekly over the summer period, beginning on December 19 and finishing on January 27 next year.
Residents in the council areas of Victor Harbor, Alexandrina and Yankalilla will benefit from the service.
The Fleurieu Regional Waste Authority has endorsed the change which is expected to results in almost 75 per cent of waste recycled.
The red general waste bins will continue to be collected fortnightly over the same period.
For more information on the change or to view the pick-up schedule visit https://fleurieuregionalwasteauthority.com.au
Residents can also check the website to discover what items are recyclable and which bins should be used for certain items.
