Fleurieu Regional Waste Authority bin collection changes for summer period

By Sharon Hansen
Updated December 7 2022 - 1:30pm, first published 1:13pm
Collection changes for waste bins

Collection of yellow recycling bins and green organics bins will be weekly over the summer period, beginning on December 19 and finishing on January 27 next year.

