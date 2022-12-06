It's time to go full circle

Since COVID, some of the 'older' practices such as reusing, reinvigorating and recycling have made a comeback in our lives.
Many of us now realise how embedded we have become in the 'Throwaway Society', even though we practice recycling, put waste in the correct bin and collect the deposit for our empty containers.
In researching the topic of circular economy - check out our website or print edition for the article - I was expecting a long explanation which used big words and a lot of jargon.
To my surprise it was actually broken down in such an easy way by the Ellen Macarthur Foundation even a child can understand.
In the natural world there is no such thing as landfill. One species waste is another's food, energy comes from the sun and land, living things grow and then die, returning nutrients to the ground where the process begins again.
But humans have taken another course - Take, Make, Waste. We take from the earth, we make products and when we are finished with them we toss most of them away to landfill.
As climate change and environmental issues continue to build and plague the earth we are running out of time to make a difference.
A circular economy takes the premise of the living world and looks at ways to not only reuse or repurpose but to make as little waste as possible, which in turn could lead to new industries and developments.
The key to success means every cog in the chain has to be on board with the concept. From paddocks to industries, waste collection to community acceptance we all need to pitch in.
It could put a new meaning to the old adage "Everything old is new again".
