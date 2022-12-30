How much do you know about the Fleurieu?

Whether you're a local or a visitor why not try The Times holiday quiz and see how much you know about the towns, people and landmarks that make the Fleurieu Peninsula unique.
1 - In what year did the Victor Harbor horse-drawn tram first begin?
2 - What is the name of the 134-metre ship which was scuttled in Rapid Bay in November 2002?
3 - Name the wildlife park which is located on Adelaide Road, in Victor Harbor?
4 - Which train runs on the oldest steel railed railway in Australia between Goolwa and Victor Harbor?
5 - What is the name of the national park which is located on the Fleurieu Peninsula overlooking Backstairs Passage?
6 - What people are the traditional custodians of the land on which Victor Harbor sits?
7 - Who is Cape Jervis named after?
8 - Which two whale species are you likely to see in waters around the Fleurieu?
9 - Which explorer travelled the River Murray, ending at the Murray Mouth in February 1830?
10 - In what year did the Hindmarsh Island bridge open?
11 - Which small Fleurieu town is home to a special lawnmower race? Cape Jervis
12 - What is the official name of 'The Bluff' which is located at Encounter Bay?
13 - The South Australian Centenary Grand Prix was held on the Fleurieu in which year?
14 - Where is Australia's largest outdoor art exhibition, the Rotary Art Show, held each year?
15 - What is the name given to a settlement of shacks and resort located about five kilometres south of Normanville?
16 - Matthew Flinders and which other explorer met at the Murray Mouth in Encounter Bay in 1802?
17 - In what year did the first commercial vineyard in the colony of South Australia planted by John Reynell at Reynella?
18 - In which decade was uranium extracted from sources at Myponga?
19 - For 46 years, ending in 2019, which Fleurieu town held the only cow race in Australia?
20 - Granite island is home to a colony of which special birds?
21 - Which Fleurieu town was said to be established by South Australia's first dentist in 1849?
22 - The South Australian Centenary Grand Prix was held in Victor Harbor in which year?
23 - Which town was transformed to look like '1960s Goolwa' for the 2018 movie Storm Boy?
24 - What is the name of the conservation park in which Waitpinga Beach is located?
25 - What is the name of the unusual five storey Rubik's Cube-shaped complex located in McLaren Vale?
26 - In which year was the Goolwa barrages completed?
27 - Around 1837 two whaling stations were establish in the Victor Harbor area. Where were they located?
28 - Around which Fleurieu town would you find a lot of 'Canoe Trees' - large eucalypts with sections carved from their trunks which the local Aboriginal people used to make canoes?
29 - What is the name of the island which lies just outside the mouth of Horseshoe Bay?
30 - What is the name of the Victor Harbor council-owned multi-purpose space that incorporates all forms of art?
31 - Name the two lakes which feed into the Coorong?
32 - Name the beach on Hindmarsh Island where you can see the Murray Mouth?
33 - What special landmark still stands on the corner of Luard St and Daranda Tce, in Milang to represent a visit by the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Alfred, in 1867?
34 - Glacier Rock, at Inman Valley, is one of the world's largest glacial relics which is said to be how old?
35 - Which town has the claim of having Australia's first living Avenue of Honour which dates back to 1915?
36 - On January 29, 1988, Signal Point Goolwa was official opened by which visiting English Royal couple?
37 - Name the two rivers which flow through Victor Harbor and out to sea?
38 - Which Fleurieu town has been recognised as being home to the world's newest Marian Shrine?
39 - Where is the only place in the world you can see over 90pc (more than 8000 trees) of Australia's eucalypt species in one place?
40 - What is the name of the beach which is located between Port Elliot and Middleton?
