New research shows that regular beach walks on semi-soft sand may be key to better health as you age.
With the Fleurieu Peninsula's abundance of coastal walking trails, natural beauty and warming December weather, there is no better time for a beach walk.
A new experiment conducted by the University of Liverpool and funded by an arthritis prevention research organisation, compared participants' movement style and respiration rate when walking on soft terrain, such as sand, compared with the same participants on solid ground.
The experiment showed that walking on sand leads to longer strides, larger motions and unique muscle movement and blood flow to joints vulnerable to arthritis, like your hips and knees.
Peter Mueller, Physiotherapist and Practice Principal at Victor Physio explains that the health benefits of walking and regular movement as you age are immense, especially for those with arthritis.
"Many of my patients with arthritis tend to reduce their activity when they're diagnosed, but I encourage them to get mobile and move because joint health actually relies on movement for improved blood and fluid flow. Becoming more active might be a little sore initially as joints might be stiff (due to arthritis) yet if you progressively and slowly build up, the joint can become more mobile again," Mr Mueller said.
Mr Mueller explains that softer surfaces, like sand, can take away from the immediate impact that foot strike has, which is good for joints with cartilage loss.
Mr Mueller does warn people, however, to take care though on very soft surfaces with steep gradients - these can be unstable, causing injury or putting too much pressure on vulnerable joints, he instead recommends opting for firmer sand.
"Firmer sand can have the balance between some cushioning from impact yet still have a bit of give for stability for muscles to work," he said.
Mr Mueller also emphasises the importance of seeking the right advice, not just starting a health kick.
"Have a conversation with your GP, cardiologist, specialist and/or your Physio, don't just go out and over-exert your joints and put them at risk," Mr Mueller said.
Some locations in Victor Harbor with firmer sand that Mr Mueller recommends are Hayborough inlet which is not too angulated and has semi-soft sand, which allows for a little bit of control, the outlet from the bowls club on Flinders Parade and Chiton. Mr Mueller said to avoid super soft sand with high gradients on Knights and Waitpinga Beach.
Local walking group, Young at Heart (YAH), led by 76-year-old Bruce Lyle, are putting these findings into action.
Since 2017, the group of 20 regular walkers have twice-weekly been trotting the famed beaches and walking spots on the Fleurieu for an hour at a time - a recommended time allotment from the Heart Foundation.
Already, Mr Lyle said he's seen a huge benefit for many of YAH's members.
"I've noticed a lot of walkers have become faster and walk further than they did initially," he said.
"One of our walkers recently had a hip replacement, he is now back walking very well indeed - remarkably well and the walking certainly has helped."
"Most places around Victor Harbor have a nice breeze off the ocean, particularly walking along the cliff tops on the heritage trail through King's Beach."
"YAH do a bit of beach walking, it is very enjoyable, very relaxing and you definitely feel different when you finish."
