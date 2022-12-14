The Times

Holidaymakers displaced by floods seek other holiday destinations as peak season looms

Emma Heidenreich
By Emma Heidenreich
December 14 2022 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Chapman at Victor Harbor Holiday and Cabin Park. Photo by Emma Heidenreich

Ongoing flooding across the Riverland and Murraylands is causing a spike in tourist enquiries in popular holiday destinations such as Victor Harbor.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma Heidenreich

Emma Heidenreich

Journalist

Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.