Ongoing flooding across the Riverland and Murraylands is causing a spike in tourist enquiries in popular holiday destinations such as Victor Harbor.
Many of the destinations are already at full capacity as peak holiday season looms.
Campsites, caravan parks and riverboats in the flooding regions accommodate tens of thousands of holidaymakers at peak season, but site closures and cancellations due to recent flooding has holidaymakers looking elsewhere.
Andrew Chapman, owner of Victor Harbor Holiday Caravan Park, said enquiries from displaced holidaymakers who generally holiday in Renmark, Barmera and Berri have heightened.
"We are much busier this year, we get a dozen calls per day from people who have either been displaced from their homes in the Riverland or families who had bookings in the Riverland for the holidays that have now been cancelled," he said.
"It's difficult, we're coming into peak tourist season in Victor Harbor, most accommodation is fully booked for school holidays, our tent sites and cabins were sold out six months ago, so we can't make last minute accommodations."
To support flood-affected communities in the Riverland as floodwaters continue to rise, the State Government will spend $1.2 million on provision of short-term emergency accommodation in safe locations along the River Murray for people whose primary place of residence is in the region and whose homes have been made unlivable by the flood.
Hopeful holidaymakers in search of a good holiday spot, however, are likely to be on the rise in other prime holidaying regions, such as the Fleurieu Peninsula, the Flinders Ranges and the Eyre and Yorke Peninsulas.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.