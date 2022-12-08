It's that time of year - Fleurieu pharmacies stock themselves with hydrolite and Stingose, hotels and caravan parks answer endless booking phone calls and pub and bakery staff take a breather, before peak season hits and the Fleurieu Peninsula is once again bustling with crowds of holidaymakers.
This holiday season is likely to see an increase in tourist activity in popular holiday spots like the Fleurieu Peninsula, with much of the Riverland impacted by recent flooding.
Billie-Jo, manager at the popular watering hole, Grosvenor Hotel explains that while there's generally a lull after Schoolies, peak season on the Peninsula starts Boxing Day and doesn't slow down until Valentine's Day.
"I've given my head staff and chefs a week off during the lull so they can enter the busy period refreshed."
The Grosvenor, which can house up to 700 people and accommodate 33 overnight guests, generally plates up about 200 meals a night during peak season.
Nearby, owner and manager of Lonely Planet-listed Port Elliot Bakery, Sharon Horrocks, prepares for another busy holiday season.
"We've had to hire family members as staff, to meet supply and demand this holiday season," she said.
"All our cakes, doughnuts, pies, pasties and bread are handmade, so this takes time and staff!"
Port Elliot Bakery recently purchased a new pastry sheeter for the peak season, which allows the pastry chef to cut pastry circles out faster than the current pastry stencilling method.
Unlike previous years, Port Elliot Bakery will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and December 27, they are also closed on New Years Day and January 2.
"It'll be hard for customers who come all this way to eat at the bakery, but the truth is we need to take our breaks when we can," Ms Horrocks said.
Kieran Falconer, owner and manager at the Causeway Cafe, which can cater to 300 patrons per day at peak season, has similar concerns about staffing numbers.
"Staffing is a big issue for this year, we are really needing Christmas Casuals," she said.
Ms Falconer is also expecting increased demand for her new acquisition Venture Victor, which moved to the site of the old Victor Harbor Information Centre three weeks ago and stocks items such as SUP boards, road, mountain and e-bikes and fishing equipment.
"All I ask is that you be kind to staff over this busy season, they are pretty run off their feet!"
