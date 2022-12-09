Wine Machine is set to have McLaren Vale grooving this December when it plays host to a star-studded Australian music line up and a magnificent day of fine wine, dine and dance.
The event will offer an immersive, inclusive and decadent adventure that sparks all senses while boasting a garden party by day and a fiery fiesta by night.
The single stage format will look to ensures punters won't miss a thing and with a lineup of: Flight Facilities, Lime Cordiale, Cut Copy, San Cisco, Masked Wolf, Art vs Science, Sumner, Mell Hall, Happiness Is Wealth, Jimi The Kween and the The Poof Doof Drag Jamboree
Singer and keyboardist for Art Vs Science, Dan Mac spoke to The Times and said Wine Machine is all about having fun, but keeping it classy.
"We're very excited to get back to McLaren Vale and South Australia," Dan said.
"It's always sick to be put on a festival bill. It'll be our last show for 2023 and our last show for a few months. We've been on the road for about five or six weeks.
"We all have jobs and families outside of Art Vs Science, so it can be really tiring, but we can't wait to make Wine Machine our last show and end the year on a high and good wine and friends." .
With hits such as Magic Fountain, Sledgehammer and Hollywood in their repertoire, the band can't wait to play some new hits off their 2022 album, Big Overdrive.
"The new songs have gone down really well which is a pleasant surprise," Dan said.
"When playing new stuff there's always that worry of whether people will like them, but the amount of people singing along with the new songs is cool. It's been super fun. I love a bit of chaos and nervous energy on the stage and if it's all just stagnant on stage, what's the point?"
Wine Machine will be held at Serafino Wines in McLaren Vale on Saturday, December 17, 2022. Dan gave readers a few tips on how to keep it classy.
"Festivals are a lot of fun and a great place to meet new friends, but just remember to keep it classy," he said.
"Have a really good time, have a classy time. That's my motto. No one likes a spewer. Make sure you eat, sleep well the night before and plenty of water.
"If you're anxious you probably need to eat something, drink some water or go to the toilet. Just remember that little checklist and it could solve a lot of problems."
You can buy tickets at: www.wine-machine.com
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.