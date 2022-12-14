Discover what's on in the Fleurieu

Friday, December 16, Soldiers Memorial Gardens, Strathalbyn, 2pm-9.30pm. There is so much to see and do as the town heralds in the Christmas festive season. Market stalls will be open from 2pm to 7pm with a range of produce, artisan products, crafts and much more. The Christmas pageant starts at 6pm and is followed by carols and entertainment at 7.30pm. Fireworks will close the event at around 9.30pm.
Saturday, December 17, Newland Uniting Church, Victoria St, Victor Harbor, 7.30pm. Join Australian country group The Sherrahs for an evening of variety in a special celebration of joy and love, especially over Christmas. Tickets are $25 adults, pensioners/seniors/concessions $20 and children under 12 free. They are available at Swan's Harbor Pharmacy, at the door or online at Trybooking https://www.trybooking.com/eventlist/newland
Sunday, December 18, Goolwa Oval Recreation Precinct, Goyder Street, two session times, 3pm and 6.30pm. Enjoy carols, singing and entertainment from a cast of over 100 local entertainers, with the support of the Goolwa Concert Band. Take your own seats or picnic rug, as well as refreshments for the night.
Sunday, December 18, 5 George Main Rd, Victor Harbor, 12pm-6pm, Shop Local for Christmas at a special artisan market where you can surely find a present for family members and friends. There is a variety of food and drink available, live music playing and much more..
Sunday, December 18, Yankalilla Memorial Park Oval, from 5pm. Take your chairs or a blanket to sit outside, join in with the community and enjoy some festive Christmas carolling. There will be a coffee van and sausage sizzle available for the family to enjoy. Phone 0427 534 095 for more information
Sunday, December 18, 9am-3pm, at the Goolwa Wharf. Numbering around 80 stalls, the market includes bric-a-brac, arts and crafts, fashion, jewellery, woodwork, produce, cakes and pastries, and so much more. Grab a bargain and check out the Christmas gift shopping. Plenty of food and drink options are available. For more information visit https://www.rotaryencounterbay.org.au/markets/goolwa-market/
Sunday, December 18, Centenary Hall, 12 Cadell St, Goolwa, 4pm-5pm. Local pianist Letho Kostoglou is presenting a concert featuring Mozart, Chopin and other solo works by other great composers such as Domenico Scarlatti, Rachmaninov and Paderewski. The program will also feature piano transcriptions of two orchestral works of Handel and Gluck arranged by Kostoglou. Tickets - https://livemusic.net.au
Monday, December 19, Victor Harbor Library, 1 Bay Road, 10.30am-11.30am. Free event recommended for children aged six years and over, bookings and tickets are essential. Child supervision is required for the duration of the session but adult does not need ticketing. If unable to attend please cancel ticket(s) to allow availability for other children to participate. If people are running late they should contact the library on 8551 0730.
Tuesday, December 20, Victor Harbor Library, 1 Bay Road, 10am-11.30am, free event for all ages with Christmas craft of scratch art reindeer antlers, face painting with Julia Thomas, and a visit from Father Christmas. Bookings are not essential but child supervision is required for the entire session.
Tuesday, December 20, Port Elliot Town Square, 4pm to 8pm. Bring your singing voices to this free event which the entire family can enjoy. There will be feature guest artists local bands and singers and of course the crowd singing carols and spreading Christmas cheer. Santa is also set to make an appearance during the evening. For more information visit https://www.alexandrina.sa.gov.au
Thursday, December 22, Victor Harbor Library, 1 Bay Road, 10.30am-11.30am, Free event recommended for children aged four years and over, bookings and tickets are essential. Create Christmas inspired masterpiece using recycled DVDs and CDs. Child supervision required for the session but adult does not need ticketing. If unable to attend cancel ticket(s) to allow availability for other children to participate. If running late contact the library on 8551 0730.
Do you have an event you want our readers to know about? Email the details to editor@victorharbortimes.com.au before 5pm Wednesday week before publication.
