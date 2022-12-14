Discover what's on in the Fleurieu

Friday, December 16, Soldiers Memorial Gardens, Strathalbyn, 2pm-9.30pm. There is so much to see and do as the town heralds in the Christmas festive season. Market stalls will be open from 2pm to 7pm with a range of produce, artisan products, crafts and much more. The Christmas pageant starts at 6pm and is followed by carols and entertainment at 7.30pm. Fireworks will close the event at around 9.30pm.