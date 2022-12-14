The Times
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Discover what's on around the Fleurieu

December 14 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christmas is just around the corner, so enjoy the festive season by visiting some of the great festive events that are happening around the Fleurieu Peninsula.
Discover what's on in the Fleurieu
Discover what's on in the Fleurieu

PAGEANT PROCESSION

Christmas Where the Angas Flows

Friday, December 16, Soldiers Memorial Gardens, Strathalbyn, 2pm-9.30pm. There is so much to see and do as the town heralds in the Christmas festive season. Market stalls will be open from 2pm to 7pm with a range of produce, artisan products, crafts and much more. The Christmas pageant starts at 6pm and is followed by carols and entertainment at 7.30pm. Fireworks will close the event at around 9.30pm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.