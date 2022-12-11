Thousands turned out for the 2022 Victor Harbor Christmas and Carols on Saturday, December 10, as the warm late afternoon made for an event to remember.
The colours, sights and sounds of pageant day was evident, with children waiting for Santa Claus to official arrive in the city.
With fanfare and many helpers, he made his way through the streets where he stopped and waited for the carols to begin.
All photos by Mark Liebich.
