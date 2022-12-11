The Times

Victor Harbor pageant, carols welcomes Santa Claus to town

Updated December 11 2022 - 7:49pm, first published 7:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Thousands turned out for the 2022 Victor Harbor Christmas and Carols on Saturday, December 10, as the warm late afternoon made for an event to remember.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.