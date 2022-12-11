The Times

Big scores lead into Great Southern bowls holiday hiatus

By Sharon Hansen
December 12 2022 - 8:00am
There were some big margins in round 10 of Great Southern division one pennant bowls, with Goolwa Black taking the reins on top of the ladder as the competition takes a well earned holiday break before resuming on January 7.

