There were some big margins in round 10 of Great Southern division one pennant bowls, with Goolwa Black taking the reins on top of the ladder as the competition takes a well earned holiday break before resuming on January 7.
Port Elliot hosted Goolwa Black but there was no home advantage as the visitors took the win, 67-36.
It was the Black team of John Kraatz, Jody Kraguljac, Peter Hallion and skipper Frank Gibbons which did most of the damage, defeating their opponents 33 shots to 10.
In another large win, Willunga had a 39-shot win over Victor Harbor, 80-41.
Willunga skipper Jason McCauley drew his rink against Victor skipper Bill Nash, 21-all, but it was skippers Preston Kaufer and Dennis Collier who were able to take their side to the winner's circle.
In other games Goolwa White defeated McLaren Vale 57-52, Clarendon took care of Encounter Bay 68-50 and Yankalilla had an eight-shot win over Strathalbyn, 62-54.
Both Victor Harbor teams had close wins at home with Encounter Bay Gold also scoring the points.
Victor Blue defeated Langhorne Creek 69-64, with only a large win on one rink getting the side through.
Langhorne Creek skippers Shaun Golding and Wayne Duncan put their side up by 16 shots but it was the Victor Blue team skippered by Stuart Taylor which gained them a 21-shot win.
It was the same predicament for Victor White, after Willunga was able to grab wins on two rinks to put them up by four shots, but is was a win to White skipper Max Davies, 23-14 which gave his side the points.
Encounter Bay Gold had success against Goolwa, 62-52, with skippers Glenn Mann and Dianne Brown grabbing wins.
McLaren Vale had a good win over Port Elliot 68-41 and Myponga scraped in by one shot over Encounter Bay Blue 53-52.
Large wins were about in division three pennants with Goolwa leading the charge after defeating Port Elliot 82-52.
Goolwa snuck in with a draw and a one-shot win on two rinks but it was the team of Sidney Rolfe, Pat Willats, Barbara Reed and Bill Holman which did the damage, scoring 41-12.
Victor Harbor got a win at home over McLaren Vale Blue, 67-49. Skippers Michael Schumann, Ian Brown and Craig Jacobs all defeated their opponents.
Yankalilla defeated McLaren Vale 70-41, Milang was able to get the points against Strathalbyn 62-45 and Aldinga Bay had a win against Clarendon 64-48.
Both Encounter Bay teams had wins at home, with both scoring 76 shots.
Encounter Blue defeated Port Elliot 76-37 by winning all three rinks, but it was the 31-7 result for skipper Paul A Sunman which elevated the score.
It was the same situation for Encounter Gold, which had a 76-43 win over Willunga. Gold's Kevin Fuller was the highest rink winner with a 40-13 results.
Victor Harbor also had a decisive result over Yankalilla 72-51, with skippers Dominic Maselli, Bronwen Mullen and Leith Davies all recording wins.
In the other games McLaren Vale went down to Strathalbyn 58-67 and Goolwa had a home win over Langhorne Creek 63-48.
Victor Harbor teams led by Janet Pippos, Ken Collinson and Helen Anderson gave their side a very good win over Myponga 84-29.
Anderson's team of Grant Spangenberg, David Love and Reata Winn-Tapscott was the highest scoring rink of 33 shots to five.
Aldinga Bay was able to hold off Yankalilla 74-50, with all three rinks taking wins, while Willunga had a 20-shot win over Strathalbyn 71-51.
Clarendon was able to take care of hosts McLaren Vale with a 75-40 shot win while there were no available scores for the match between Goolwa White and Goolwa Black.
There were three forfeits on Saturday, with McLaren Vale not showing against Victor Harbor, Goolwa forfeiting to Aldinga Bay White and Milang White a no-show against Yankalilla.
Port Elliot Red had a good game against Myponga, taking an eight-shot win 44-36.
Wins on the rinks were split but Red's Michael Geisler had a great results, 26-13 to get his side over the line.
In other games Milang Blue defeated Strathalbyn 86-21, Langhorne Creek took care of Port Elliot Black 54-29 and Aldinga Bay Blue had a win against Encounter Bay 39-26.
There were large margins in the round nine division one matches.
Goolwa had a three rink win over Encounter Bay Gold, with skippers Jacky Jacobs, Thelma Haskell and Anne Wood steering their teams to victory, 80 shots to 33.
Victor Harbor remain on top of the ladder with a win over McLaren Vale, 52-38 with Bronwen Mullen guiding her side with the biggest margin of 24-7.
Port Elliot took care of Willunga on their home green with a 79-35 win and Yankalilla could not muster enough shots against Encounter Bay Blue, going down 52-66.
It was a decisive result on the Victor Harbor greens as the host side had a 94-38 win against visitors Myponga.
Skippers Valerie Secomb, Jenny Todd and Joy Fuller were able to make the most of their shots, taking a combined 56-shot lead.
Goolwa was able to get a home win on the board against Strathalbyn 61-45, with all three rinks gaining the upper hand.
In other matches Milang defeated McLaren Vale 76-38 and Port Elliot was able to grab the points against Aldinga Bay 56-41.
Encounter Bay defeated Victor Harbor White by 10 shots, 46-36, in their clash. Both sides had a win on one rink but it was skipper Helen Colligan who gave Encounter Bay the edge to finish on top.
McLaren Vale was able to take care of business against Victor Harbor Blue, Clarendon defeated Port Elliot 40-30 and Strathalbyn was able to get the points against Yankalilla, 45-34.
Langhorne Creek was able to grab one rink win, but it was the team of Robert Green, Sue Bond, Ruth Macdougall and skipper Maggie Sharplin which gave Goolwa Black the win, finishing 39-31.
