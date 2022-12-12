Step back in time: Millennium Drought

Across Australia the Millenium Drought (from 1997-2010) brought heartache for so many. By 2006 the country had recorded its driest year on record which resulted in the Murray River and Lakes drying up at an alarming rate. Here are some excerpts from the Victor Harbor Times, 2006-2009.
The Clayton Community Association (CCA) has launched a petition to 'Save the Murray'.
The CCA is against the proposed weir at Wellington and believes the governments have proved themselves unable to responsibly care for the River Murray.
The CCA wants a rational, coordinated plan for the whole Murray, one that does not play the states off against each other, the city against rural, upriver against down river.
The Fleurieu Peninsula is officially in drought. And, the federal government has recognised this through the granting of full Exceptional Circumstances drought assistance.
The declaration will provide $82.9 million in drought assistance to farmers and small business operators in the Victor Harbor, Alexandrina, Yankalilla, Murray Bridge and Coorong council districts.
The declaration for full EC support means drought affected farmers can apply for income support and interest rate subsidies of up to $100,000 a year.
Jetties, boats and moorings around Goolwa have been left high and dry as water levels in the River Murray continue to drop.
The situation was even more pronounced last Saturday when a low tide and strong winds combined to further deplete the water flow. One resident noticed that the water is so salty that coral can be seen growing on jetty pylons.
The Victor Harbor Bowling Club is in urgent need to get a greater allocation of water for its four bowling greens.
The club, under water restrictions has a permit, which allows watering only one night per week. With the drought continuing it is unsustainable to maintain the quality of the greens. Another dry winter and the club could face the prospect of laying synthetic greens.
Almost 180 local residents swapped their old showerheads in exchange for a new water-efficient one as part of SA Water's 'Swap and Save' showerhead exchange program held last week.
The program is a new water saving initiative being trialled by SA Water in conjunction with the Local Government Association through a number of councils, including the City of Victor Harbor.
Residents who took part in the exchange program will save their households up to 16,000 litres of water each year.
People living around the Lower Lakes now have until February 2010 to pray and hope for rain that can save the lakes from being flooded with saltwater.
That's the indication from the Minister for the River Murray, Karlene Maywald, and the Murray Darling Basin Commission.
"Based on current projections, acidification is unlikely to occur in the Lower Lakes before 2010, which would allow more time for the drought to break," Ms Maywald said last week.
About 150 people came to Clayton Bay on Sunday, to take part in the first event of the 'Summer We Saved Our Lakes' campaign being organised by the River, Lakes and Coorong Action Group.
Among those attending were Independent Senator, Nick Xenophon and former premier, Dean Brown.
Those who attended planted native vegetation inthe exposed riverbed at Clayton, in a gesture to try and show that bio-remediation is a real alternative to letting seawater into the Lower Lakes.
The Fleurieu will receive an extension in drought assistance until March 2010.
It was due to expire on March 31, 2009 but the federal government has accepted advice to extend drought assistance for dozens of Exceptional Circumstances declared areas including the Fleurieu. These include seven that have since been affected by the Victorian bushfires.
With the Goolwa Channel now replenished, a desperate bid to save the area from acidification has come to an end, leaving a depleted-looking Lake Alexandrina in its wake.
Pumps operating on the main Goolwa Channel regulator since August were switched off recently, with pool levels reaching 0.7 metres above sea level.
As part of the Water Level Management Project, the pumps were installed to protect the Goolwa Channel, Finniss River and Currency Creek from acidification caused by falling water levels in Lake Alexandrina,
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.